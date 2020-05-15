Friday, May 15, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Jimmie Ward Looks to Elevate Play in 2020, Arik Armstead Evaluates Javon Kinlaw, Deebo Samuel Shares Year 2 Goals

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Friday, May 15.

Jimmie Ward Credits 'Mamba Mentality' for his Pursuit of Elevated Play in 2020

On March 24, the 49ers re-signed Jimmie Ward to a three-year deal. Following the signing, John Lynch said of Ward, "His no-nonsense passion for the game amplifies his special physical abilities, while also setting a tone for our defense. This extension allows Jimmie to continue to grow in our defense and we look forward to seeing where he can take his game." With three more years in San Francisco, Ward is building off a standout 2019 season and looking to elevate his play further in 2020. "I feel like I can get a lot more turnovers," Ward said. "They're actually going to get me more involved in the defense." Read More >>>

Arik Armstead: 49ers D-line is 'Built the Right Way' to Continue Production in 2020

Arik Armstead joined a video call with media on Wednesday to discuss the 49ers virtual offseason program, adding first-round pick Javon Kinlaw to the defensive line and his reading initiative "Storytime with Arik Armstead".

Deebo Samuel Shares First Impressions of Rookie WRs Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings

Deebo Samuel broke down what new wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings bring to the 49ers receiving corps and discussed his personal goals for Year 2. During his rookie season, Samuel caught 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns, adding 159 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Now heading into his second season, Samuel is looking to improve his game while also stepping into a leadership position in the receivers room.

