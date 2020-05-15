49ers Morning Report: Jimmie Ward Looks to Elevate Play in 2020, Arik Armstead Evaluates Javon Kinlaw, Deebo Samuel Shares Year 2 Goals

Jimmie Ward Credits 'Mamba Mentality' for his Pursuit of Elevated Play in 2020

On March 24, the 49ers re-signed Jimmie Ward to a three-year deal. Following the signing, John Lynch said of Ward, "His no-nonsense passion for the game amplifies his special physical abilities, while also setting a tone for our defense. This extension allows Jimmie to continue to grow in our defense and we look forward to seeing where he can take his game." With three more years in San Francisco, Ward is building off a standout 2019 season and looking to elevate his play further in 2020. "I feel like I can get a lot more turnovers," Ward said. "They're actually going to get me more involved in the defense."