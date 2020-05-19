Jerry Rice Believes 49ers are a 'Target' in Tough Road Back to the Super Bowl

As many might recall, history hasn't been too kind to Super Bowl runner ups. Just eight teams in NFL history have returned to the Big Game a season following the loss (Dallas Cowboys - 1971, Miami Dolphins - 1972, Minnesota Vikings - 1973, Denver Broncos - 1987, Buffalo Bills - 1991-93 and the New England Patriots - 2018). Of the teams who returned to the Super Bowl, only three in NFL history ('71 Cowboys, '72 Dolphins and '18 Patriots) have managed to go on and win the title the following season.

Rice, who owns three Super Bowl titles himself and was named Super Bowl XXIII MVP, is aware that a return to the Championship game can be a daunting charge. He believes San Francisco's biggest hurdle in returning the Big Game in 2020 doesn't just rely on the 49ers current roster, instead, it's that now the rest of the league is officially on notice.

"I think you're a target now because every team is going to give you their best shot," Rice said. "Every game is going to be like a playoff game, and I have gone through this. It's hard the next year. You've got to battle through, but I feel like they have the players that can do that, and it starts with Jimmy Garoppolo. I think he had a great season last year. I think he's only going to get better.

"And you've got to have defense, also. You win championships with defense. So, everything is there, but they're going to have to fight hard this year because every game is going to be a physical game, and you better be ready to play because teams, they're going to come after you."

Fortunately for San Francisco, the 49ers managed to bring back several key starters from last season in what was regarded as one of the top rosters in 2019, while adding impactful talent and depth through the draft and free agency. Though a return to the Big Game might be an uphill climb for any team looking to return to dominance, Rice believes that championship window is still open for the 49ers and the right pieces are aligned to seize the opportunity in 2020.