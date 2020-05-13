Azeez Al-Shaair Offers Sound Advice to 2020 Rookie Class Through Personal Hardships in Road to the NFL

Al-Shaair is all too familiar with the challenges of not just adjusting, but making it to the NFL. A kid who is accustomed to overcoming obstacles understood it would be a challenging road to finding his way on an NFL roster. Al-Shaair was undrafted out of Florida Atlantic University and managed to play his way onto the 49ers roster following a standout preseason performance. But it wasn't an easy road to "success."

The linebacker dealt with homelessness as a teenager along with his seven siblings in Tampa, Fla. He also endured a devastating house fire that destroyed much of what his family had back in 2012. Years later, after returning to FAU his senior year in an attempt to improve his draft stock, Al-Shaair suffered a torn ACL, countervailing his NFL plans. Prior to his injury, Al-Shaair had amassed 146 tackles his junior season, ranking third in the nation in 2017.

Despite the setback, Al-Shaair finished his collegiate career as FAU's all-time leading tackler. He was also awarded the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award, honoring students who have overcome significant hardship to achieve academic success.

After beating out several veterans for a spot on the team, Al-Shaair was the only undrafted rookie to make the 49ers 53-man roster. He went on to appear in 15 games with four starts his first year in San Francisco. He moved from a special teams contributor to a starter following a midseason injury to Kwon Alexander and appears on track to maintain his role on the 49ers roster heading into 2020.

Al-Shaair won't let his circumstances define him. Although having a different path than of his second-year counterparts, Metcalf and Minshew, as an undrafted player fighting his way through adversity, Al-Shaair has a different understanding of patience, timing and appreciation while continuing to navigate his young NFL career.

"Just soak it all in," Al-Shaair advised the group. "Embrace where you're at, understand where you've been, understand where you're trying to go.