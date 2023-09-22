Injury Updates on Samuel, Greenlaw; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers had three players suffer injuries in Thursday night's matchup.

San Francisco's injury list now includes wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs) and linebackers Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle). The good news is all three injuries appear to be minor in severity with Shanahan listing the trio of players as day-to-day headed into the long weekend.

Initially, there was concern Samuel may have sustained rib fractures after going down following a 19-yard gain in the fourth quarter. He underwent evaluation that revealed no fractures, and the head coach reported that the receiver was "pretty sore" on Friday.

Shanahan was pleased with the performance of his three running backs in Thursday's primetime matchup.

After a heavy workload for ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, Shanahan's plan for this game was to work in ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ to keep the running back corps in their best possible shape, and he did just that. Third-year back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ was in on 28 snaps and closed out Thursday night's game with 11 carries for 42 yards. Sophomore back ﻿Jordan Mason﻿ also saw action towards the tail end of the contest, amassing three carries for 11 yards. Per Pro Football Focus, McCaffrey saw his workload decrease to 51 snaps versus the Giants.

"The week before, not getting Elijah in was an anomaly for us," Shanahan said. "This was a little more of what we expect. Each team is going to be different, but I was happy with how yesterday went. Both of them played well, and I thought JP did an awesome job when he came in."

The 49ers have signed multi-year contract extensions for two key figures in the organization.