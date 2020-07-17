Morning Report: How the Linebackers Stack Up Heading into Training Camp, 49ers and Giants Support #WearAMask Initiative, Players Discuss How to Create Change in the Bay Area

Take a look at some of the best and never before seen photos of Levi's® Stadium through the years.
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 17th.
2020 Training Camp Preview: Linebacker
Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the linebacking corps could look in 2020.
Linebackers on the Current Roster:
Dignity Health Partners with the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and KNBR to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
Initially 200,000 cloth masks will be distributed in Northern California communities through a unique public health initiative announced on Thursday by Dignity Health, the San Francisco Giants, the San Francisco 49ers and KNBR. This initiative brings together a healthcare company, two Bay Area professional sports teams and a radio broadcast station to support California Governor Gavin Newsom's Wear A Mask public awareness campaign. Dignity Health, a part of parent company CommonSpirit Health, is the Official Healthcare Provider/Partner of the Giants and the 49ers and is a long-time partner of KNBR, the radio broadcaster for both teams. Read More >>>
Subject to Change: From Protest to Progress...Actionable Steps to Take in the Bay Area
In the second episode of Subject to Change, Steve Wyche moderates a discussion with Dee Ford, Fred Warner, K'Waun Williams and Kyle Juszczyk with special guest Reverend Jethro Moore about actionable steps to take in the Bay Area for progressive change. Watch the full video here.