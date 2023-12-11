Highlights and Award Nominations from the 49ers 28-16 Win Over the Seahawks | 1st & 10

Dec 11, 2023
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:36 - Breaking down the 49ers Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks
  • 2:30 - Discussing QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey's NFL FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week nominations
  • 4:27 - Recapping WR Deebo Samuel's recent performances against the Philadelphia Eagles and Seahawks
  • 6:20 - Highlighting WR Brandon Aiyuk surpassing 1,000 receiving yards this season
  • 7:52 - Best moments from the 49ers defense in Week 14
  • 9:40 - Discussing the 49ers injury report following #SEAvsSF

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

