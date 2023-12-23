Presented by

Hargrave and Mitchell Questionable vs. Ravens; Injury Report for #BALvsSF

Dec 23, 2023 at 02:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter their Christmas Day clash with the Baltimore Ravens with four players ruled out due to injury. The two most notable names remaining on the final injury report of the week are wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) and veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee). Armstead will be missing his third-straight game, another tough update for San Francisco's defensive front that will have to contend with the NFL's top rushing attack.

"We're concerned. We do think he has a chance each week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about long-term concerns about Armstead. "I would say it's a little bit more the foot than the knee. His foot has been bothering him for a little bit. (We are) just hoping the pain will go down."

Jennings, who entered the NFL concussion protocol following the team's Week 15 game versus the Arizona Cardinals, is making progress through the protocol, but "not enough to be able to play" according to Shanahan. 

On a positive note, both defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and running back Elijah Mitchell enter the weekend as questionable, and after practicing in a limited capacity the past two days, both have a chance of suiting up Monday. Hargrave has missed just one game this season.

Below is the complete Week 16 Game Status Report for Saturday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 15 matchup versus the Cardinals.
news

Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Armstead, Mason and McCloud III Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 13 matchup versus the Eagles.
news

Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced an injury update on QB Brock Purdy ahead of the team's Week 8 contest vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Brock Purdy, Trent Williams Questionable for Week 8 vs. Bengals

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals.
news

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup.
Advertising