Hargrave and Mitchell Questionable vs. Ravens; Injury Report for #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter their Christmas Day clash with the Baltimore Ravens with four players ruled out due to injury. The two most notable names remaining on the final injury report of the week are wide receiver Jauan Jennings (concussion) and veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/knee). Armstead will be missing his third-straight game, another tough update for San Francisco's defensive front that will have to contend with the NFL's top rushing attack.

"We're concerned. We do think he has a chance each week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about long-term concerns about Armstead. "I would say it's a little bit more the foot than the knee. His foot has been bothering him for a little bit. (We are) just hoping the pain will go down."

Jennings, who entered the NFL concussion protocol following the team's Week 15 game versus the Arizona Cardinals, is making progress through the protocol, but "not enough to be able to play" according to Shanahan.