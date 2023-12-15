Presented by

Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

Dec 15, 2023 at 02:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a handful of players as they head to Glendale, Arizona with the NFC West title on the line. A win over the Arizona Cardinals or a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie will crown them division champs for a second-straight year. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) have all been ruled out of Sunday's contest in the team's final injury report.

Four additional players, cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), offensive linemen Aaron Banks (hip) and Spencer Burford (knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle), are all questionable entering the weekend. Of the four, Burford has been the most active this week, practicing Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, while Ward, Banks and Greenlaw participated in workouts for the first time on Friday.

Banks is the newest name on the injury report, tweaking his hip in practice on Thursday.  Jon Feliciano has served as the team's swing offensive lineman and will likely fill in the gaps in Week 15 depending on Burford and Banks' availability come Sunday.

Below is the complete Week 15 Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Status Report:

Related Content

news

Burford, Mitchell and Luter Jr. Doubtful vs. Seahawks; Injury Report Ahead of #SEAvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 14 matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Armstead, Mason and McCloud III Questionable vs. Eagles; Injury Report Ahead of #SFvsPHI

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 13 matchup versus the Eagles.
news

Burford and Banks Questionable vs. Seahawks; Injury Report for #SFvsSEA

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Seahawks.
news

Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 11 matchup versus the Buccaneers.
news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Trent Williams, Javon Hargrave Questionable for Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy Ahead of #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced an injury update on QB Brock Purdy ahead of the team's Week 8 contest vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Brock Purdy, Trent Williams Questionable for Week 8 vs. Bengals

Head coach Kyle Shanahan detailed the 49ers latest injury updates headed into the team's Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals.
news

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup.
news

QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Week 8.
Advertising