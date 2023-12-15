Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a handful of players as they head to Glendale, Arizona with the NFC West title on the line. A win over the Arizona Cardinals or a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie will crown them division champs for a second-straight year. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) have all been ruled out of Sunday's contest in the team's final injury report.

Four additional players, cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), offensive linemen Aaron Banks (hip) and Spencer Burford (knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle), are all questionable entering the weekend. Of the four, Burford has been the most active this week, practicing Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, while Ward, Banks and Greenlaw participated in workouts for the first time on Friday.