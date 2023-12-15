Hargrave, Armstead and Three More Out vs. Cardinals; Injury Report for #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers will be without a handful of players as they head to Glendale, Arizona with the NFC West title on the line. A win over the Arizona Cardinals or a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie will crown them division champs for a second-straight year. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (knee) have all been ruled out of Sunday's contest in the team's final injury report.
Four additional players, cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), offensive linemen Aaron Banks (hip) and Spencer Burford (knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hip/ankle), are all questionable entering the weekend. Of the four, Burford has been the most active this week, practicing Thursday and Friday in a limited capacity, while Ward, Banks and Greenlaw participated in workouts for the first time on Friday.
Banks is the newest name on the injury report, tweaking his hip in practice on Thursday. Jon Feliciano has served as the team's swing offensive lineman and will likely fill in the gaps in Week 15 depending on Burford and Banks' availability come Sunday.
Below is the complete Week 15 Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate: DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee), DL Javon Hargrave (hamstring), LB Oren Burks (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- Limited Participation: OL Aaron Banks (hip), OL Spencer Burford (knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (hip, ankle), CB Charvarius Ward (groin)
- Full Participation: CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring)
Status Report:
- DL Javon Hargrave (hamstring) - Out
- DL Arik Armstead (foot/knee) - Out
- LB Oren Burks (knee) - Out
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out
- TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) - Out
- OL Spencer Burford (knee) - Questionable
- CB Charvarius Ward (groin) - Questionable
- LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle/hip) - Questionable
- OL Aaron Banks (hip) - Questionable