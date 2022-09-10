Kittle Questionable, Brunskill Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

With just two days left before San Francisco's regular season opener, there is a chance that most of the active roster will be healthy enough to take the field versus the Chicago Bears.
Tight end George Kittle, who suffered a groin injury on Monday, missed three-straight days of practice this week, but was listed as questionable in Friday's final game status report. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, there is room for some optimism with Kittle, but made no guarantees that his veteran tight end would be ready to go for Sunday.
Despite being a limited participant in practice for most of the week due to an elbow issue, linebacker Dre Greenlaw fell off the injury report, and per the 49ers head coach, has been cleared to play against the Bears.
There was hope that the same would happen for offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, however, a lingering hamstring injury will delay his availability in 2022. The fourth-year lineman was officially ruled out for Week 1.
Below is the complete Week 1 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for the 49ers and Bears on Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
Did Not Practice: OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), TE George Kittle (groin)
Limited Participation in Practice: LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)
Full Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), T Mike McGlinchey (knee)
Status Report:
- G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) - Out
- TE George Kittle (groin) - Questionable
Chicago Bears
Did Not Practice: WR Velus Jones (hamstring)
Limited Participation in Practice: DE Dominique Robinson (knee)
Status Report:
- WR Velus Jones (hamstring) - Doubtful
- DE Dominique Robinson (knee) - Questionable