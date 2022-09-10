Kittle Questionable, Brunskill Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

With just two days left before San Francisco's regular season opener, there is a chance that most of the active roster will be healthy enough to take the field versus the Chicago Bears.

Tight end George Kittle, who suffered a groin injury on Monday, missed three-straight days of practice this week, but was listed as questionable in Friday's final game status report. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, there is room for some optimism with Kittle, but made no guarantees that his veteran tight end would be ready to go for Sunday.

Despite being a limited participant in practice for most of the week due to an elbow issue, linebacker Dre Greenlaw fell off the injury report, and per the 49ers head coach, has been cleared to play against the Bears.