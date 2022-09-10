Presented by

Kittle Questionable, Brunskill Out in 49ers Friday Injury Report 

Sep 09, 2022 at 05:00 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

With just two days left before San Francisco's regular season opener, there is a chance that most of the active roster will be healthy enough to take the field versus the Chicago Bears.

Tight end George Kittle, who suffered a groin injury on Monday, missed three-straight days of practice this week, but was listed as questionable in Friday's final game status report. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, there is room for some optimism with Kittle, but made no guarantees that his veteran tight end would be ready to go for Sunday.

Despite being a limited participant in practice for most of the week due to an elbow issue, linebacker Dre Greenlaw fell off the injury report, and per the 49ers head coach, has been cleared to play against the Bears.

There was hope that the same would happen for offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, however, a lingering hamstring injury will delay his availability in 2022. The fourth-year lineman was officially ruled out for Week 1.

Below is the complete Week 1 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for the 49ers and Bears on Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

Did Not Practice: OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), TE George Kittle (groin)

Limited Participation in Practice: LB Dre Greenlaw (elbow)

Full Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (knee), LB Oren Burks (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder), T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

Status Report:

  • G Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) - Out
  • TE George Kittle (groin) - Questionable

Chicago Bears

Did Not Practice: WR Velus Jones (hamstring)

Limited Participation in Practice: DE Dominique Robinson (knee)

Status Report:

  • WR Velus Jones (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • DE Dominique Robinson (knee) - Questionable

Related Content

news

Five 49ers Players Expected to Return from Injured Reserve in 2022

Ahead of the start of training camp, 49ers.com checks in with players who ended the 2021 season on the Injured Reserve List.

news

49ers vs. Cowboys Inactives in NFC Wild Card Matchup

A look at who's in and who's out in the Wild Card matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys.

news

Elijah Mitchell To Miss Third-Straight Game; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Titans

Here's a look at the final injury report heading into the 49ers Week 16 primetime matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Azeez Al-Shaair, Elijah Mitchell OUT vs. Falcons

Here's a look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.

news

Javon Kinlaw Adds to Hefty List of 49ers Out vs. Seahawks

San Francisco will close out the season without a number of starters heading into Sunday's matchup vs. Seattle.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams to Miss Season Finale vs. Seahawks

The 49ers will be without two key pieces of their offense heading into Week 17. This and other injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Javon Kinlaw and Two Additional D-Linemen OUT vs. Cardinals

The 49ers enter Saturday's divisional contest shorthanded on defense. Here's a look at who's in and who's out vs. Arizona.

news

Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward OUT vs. Cardinals; George Kittle to Play

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on the 49ers heading into the Week 16 divisional matchup against the Cardinals.

news

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

After appearing in eight games this season, Kyle Shanahan revealed the team's plans to shut down the running back after dealing with another high-ankle sprain.

news

Nick Mullens to Miss Remainder of Year; 49ers Not Ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo

C.J. Beathard is likely to get the start against the Cardinals with a thin backup quarterback group heading into Week 15.

news

Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Verrett OUT in Week 15 Matchup vs. Cowboys

A look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Advertising