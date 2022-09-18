George Kittle OUT vs. Seahawks; Other 49ers Inactives for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers welcome in their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, for Sunday's home opener. The team will make its 2022 Levi's® Stadium debut without tight end George Kittle for a second-straight week as he continues to work through a groin injury. Kittle is just one of the key playmakers missing from the 49ers offensive unit in Week 2. San Francisco also experienced a major personnel change at the running back position with the team's 2021 leading rusher, Elijah Mitchell, being placed on the Injured Reserve list earlier in the week. Mitchell suffered an MCL injury in the season opener in Chicago that has the second-year RB out for a projected eight weeks. The only other injury-related absence from San Francisco is offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill who was ruled out of the Week 2 contest on Friday.