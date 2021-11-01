Garoppolo, Samuel, Mitchell Put Up Repeat Numbers Against NFC North Foes

The San Francisco 49ers overcame an early deficit and missed opportunities but managed to rally en route to their 33-22 Week 8 victory over the Chicago Bears. San Francisco needed big plays in big moments and got that from a number of playmakers on Sunday. Here's a look at some stats and numbers from the 49ers win in the Windy City.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 35-32-1 overall against the Bears, including a 13-18-1 record on the road. San Francisco has now defeated Chicago for the second-consecutive time at Soldier Field.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan is now 5-5 in his career as a head coach against NFC North opponents and 2-1 in 2021.
Offensive Notes
- Between Jimmy Garoppolo (322 passing yards), Deebo Samuel (171 receiving yards) and Elijah Mitchell (137 rushing yards), the 49ers had a 300-yard passer, 100-yard receiver and 100-yard rusher in the same game for the second time this season [9/12/21 at Detroit Lions (Garoppolo – 314 passing yards, Samuel – 189 receiving yards and Mitchell – 104 rushing yards)].
Player Notes
- Garoppolo completed 17-of-28 passing attempts for 322 yards. He also rushed five times for four yards, including touchdown runs from five yards and two yards. He became the first 49ers quarterback to rush for multiple touchdowns in a game since Colin Kaepernick at Jacksonville Jaguars (10/27/13).
- Garoppolo also became the first 49ers quarterback to throw for 300-or-more yards and rush for two touchdowns in a game since Jeff Garcia vs. New Orleans Saints (12/10/00).
- Garoppolo now has a single season career-high three rushing touchdowns on the season and five in his career.
- Samuel finished the game with six receptions for 171 yards. It marked his fourth game with 100-or-more yards this season and eighth of his career.
- With 171 receiving yards, Samuel is the first member of the 49ers with at least 100 receiving yards in consecutive games since he accomplished the feat in Weeks 10 and 11 of 2019.
- Samuel had receptions of 50 and 83 yards on the day, becoming the first member of the 49ers with multiple receptions of 50-or-more yards in a game since George Kittle against the Denver Broncos in 2018 [52 and 85 yards (12/9/18)].
- Samuel's 819 receiving yards on the season are the most through seven games in franchise history.
Most Receiving Yards By A Member Of The 49ers in Games 1-7 in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Yards
|1.
|WR Deebo Samuel
|2021
|819
|2.
|WR Jerry Rice
|1986
|781
|3.
|WR Jerry Rice
|1989
|774
|4.
|WR Dwight Clark
|1982
|755
|5.
|WR Jerry Rice
|1990
|672
- Samuel has now reached at least 150 receiving yards in three games this season [189 at Detroit Lions (9/12/21) and 156 vs. Seattle Seahawks (10/3/21)], becoming the first member of the 49ers with three-or-more games with 150-plus receiving yards since wide receiver Terrell Owens (2002).
- Mitchell registered 18 carries for a career-high 137 yards and one touchdown. He now has three rushing touchdowns on the season and one rushing score in consecutive games.
- Mitchell has now rushed for 100-or-more yards in back-to-back games, becoming the first member of the 49ers since Matt Breida to have back-to-back games with 100-plus rush yards in Weeks 10 and 12 of the 2018 season (Week 11 Bye).
- He also became just the second 49ers rookie in franchise history to rush for 100-or-more yards in back-to-back games and three times in a season (QB Billy Kilmer – Weeks 3-5 of 1961).
- Bosa finished the game with three tackles and 2.0 sacks. He now has 7.0 sacks on the season and 16.0 in his career.
- Bosa has now registered 2.0-or-more sacks in a game for the second time this season and four times in his career.
- Norman registered seven tackles, one interception and a forced fumble on the day.
- Norman now has a single season career-high four forced fumbles on the season and 17 in his career. His four forced fumbles on the season are the most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since K'Waun Williams had four forced fumbles in 2019.
- Norman's interception marked his first of the season and the 16th of his career.
- Harris registered six tackles and 1.0 sack, marking his first-career sack.
- Ebukam registered two tackles and 1.0 sack, marking his first sack of the season and the 15th of his career.