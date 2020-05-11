49ers Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks 49ers Linebackers, Storytime with Arik Armstead, 2020 Printable Schedule

Storytime with Arik Armstead

For Mother's Day, Arik Armstead and his mom Christa read "Guess How Much I Love You" live on the 49ers Instagram for his latest installment of Storytime with Arik Armstead. Last month, Armstead surprised a virtual classroom of 20 second grade students with story time, a Q&A and conversation in support of Earth Day. Education is at the forefront of Armstead's commitment to the Bay Area and his hometown of Sacramento. The defensive lineman founded the Armstead Academic Project to ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to a quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstead has worked extensively in Sacramento and the Bay Area to support the community. Go to 49ers.com/IGYB to learn more about Storytime with Arik Armstead.