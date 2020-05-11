Monday, May 11, 2020 07:00 AM

49ers Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks 49ers Linebackers, Storytime with Arik Armstead, 2020 Printable Schedule

Here are your top storylines for Monday, May 11.

Fred Warner Says Experience Together Will Benefit 49ers Linebackers in 2020

On a video call with media on Friday, Fred Warner discussed the tone of the 49ers linebackers room. The group will have an "advantage" over last season as the unit is staying mostly intact and Warner sees this as a way for the linebacking corps to "play faster" in 2020. During the 2019 season, Warner started all 16 games accumulating three forced fumbles, 3.0 sacks, 118-combined tackles and the first pick-six of his career. The third-year player also looked back at squaring up against Jerick McKinnon during his rookie training camp, shared how he is preparing for the upcoming season from home, his favorite Joe Staley memory and more.

Storytime with Arik Armstead

For Mother's Day, Arik Armstead and his mom Christa read "Guess How Much I Love You" live on the 49ers Instagram for his latest installment of Storytime with Arik Armstead. Last month, Armstead surprised a virtual classroom of 20 second grade students with story time, a Q&A and conversation in support of Earth Day. Education is at the forefront of Armstead's commitment to the Bay Area and his hometown of Sacramento. The defensive lineman founded the Armstead Academic Project to ensure every student, no matter their socioeconomic status, has direct access to a quality education through a positive learning environment and resources needed in order to thrive and be successful. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Armstead has worked extensively in Sacramento and the Bay Area to support the community. Go to 49ers.com/IGYB to learn more about Storytime with Arik Armstead.

Printable 2020 Schedule

Last week, the 49ers released their schedule for the upcoming season. Check out the team's preseason and regular season lineup and download your own printable calendar here.

A Look at the 49ers 2020 Schedule in Pictures

Check out the San Francisco 49ers 2020 schedule in black and white.

