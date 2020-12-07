Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk All Set to Play for First Time Since Week 5; Emmanuel Moseley OUT vs. Bills

Nick Mullens will have a near-full arsenal of weapons heading into "Monday Night Football." For the first time since Week 5, the 49ers will have Deebo Samuel﻿, Brandon Aiyuk and Raheem Mostert on the field together in the Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It will also be the first time Mullens will have all three playmakers while under center. San Francisco has had a carousel of active offensive pieces throughout the season due to either injuries or players falling onto the Reserve/COVID-9 list.

Aiyuk missed his second game of the season due to the designation, however, was elevated to the active roster last week along with D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis﻿. After heading into the Week 11 Bye with nine players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the 49ers enter Monday night's game with no players with the designation.

Additionally, the 49ers will receive Tevin Coleman and Tom Compton back in the lineup. Compton missed the Week 12 matchup after suffering a concussion during a team practice session. Coleman missed eight games after re-aggravating a knee injury suffered earlier in the season. With Coleman back in the fold, the 49ers will have their full stable of running backs on hand for the first time since the season opener.

The only unknown heading into Monday night was the status of cornerback Emmanuel Moseley﻿. The cornerback was limited during the 49ers week of practice while working through a hamstring injury, however was ruled OUT ahead of Monday night. Moseley filled in for Jamar Taylor last week as the nickel corner suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With Moseley out and K'Waun Williams missing time with an ankle injury, the 49ers could look to Dontae Johnson to see snaps at nickel back.

It's worth noting, 2019 sixth-round draft pick Tim Harris could be making his NFL debut against the Bills. Harris spent his first season on Injured Reserve with a groin injury and landed on practice squad IR with a calf injury earlier this season. With Taylor and Ken Webster being placed on IR last week, the 49ers promoted the corner to the active roster ahead of Monday's contest.