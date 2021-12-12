Deebo Samuel Set to Play vs. Bengals

Amid San Francisco's recent string of injury shakeups, the 49ers received some good news heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is set to return to the field after missing a week due to a groin injury.

Samuel has been a key piece to San Francisco's offensive success as of late and could add a boost to the 49ers thin running back group.

With Elijah Mitchell (concussion/knee) ruled OUT against the Bengals, Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿, who dealt with knee irritation last week, and JaMycal Hasty﻿ were the lone healthy backs heading into the weekend. With return specialist Trenton Cannon (concussion) placed on Injured Reserve over the weekend, the team elevated recently signed ball carrier Brian Hill from the team's practice squad.

Over his last three games, Samuel amassed 181 yards rushing on 19 attempts and four touchdowns to 124 yards receiving on seven targets and another score.

The team's defensive backfield also enters Sunday shorthanded. Over the weekend, starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve. Fellow corner Dontae Johnson﻿, who was expected to get the start in Moseley's absence, was officially ruled OUT over the weekend due to a personal matter.

San Francisco will look to their rookie defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir  and Ambry Thomas to step up against a talented trio of Bengals pass catchers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Speaking of Higgins, the wideout missed all three of Cincinnati's practices this week while working through an ankle injury. The wideout is expected to play on Sunday. Additionally, running back Joe Mixon (illness) was listed as questionable heading into the week and is active.

Here's a full look at Sunday's inactives:

49ers

Bengals

  • LB Markus Bailey
  • DE Khalid Kareem
  • DT Tyler Shelvin
  • LB Logan Wilson
  • WR Trenton Irwin
  • RB Chris Evans

