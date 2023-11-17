Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing full strength in Week 11 with just one name remaining on the team's injury report headed into the weekend. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (toe) has been ruled out for a second-straight contest as he works through turf toe he sustained in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a possibility of getting Banks in time for the 49ers bout with the Seattle Seahawks.
"He has a chance," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Just a chance."
Two names have dropped off the injury list altogether, tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), and the pair were full participants in Friday's workout after being limited in the previous two practices. Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) also was full-go in back-to-back practices and enters the weekend in a much better spot than in Week 10. The veteran tackle was a gametime decision against the Jacksonville Jaguars after injuring his ankle in Week 6 versus the Cleveland Browns.
Below is the complete Week 11 Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate: OL Aaron Banks (toe), OL Nick Zakelj (biceps)
- Full Participation: DL Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring), T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle), T Trent Williams (ankle, not injury related - resting player), CB Darrell Luter Jr. (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CB Samuel Womack III (knee)
Status Report:
- OL Aaron Banks (toe) - Out
- OL Nick Zakelj (biceps) - Out
- CB Darrell Luter Jr. (knee) - Questionable
- CB Samuel Womack III (knee) - Questionable
- DL Robert Beal Jr. (hamstring) - Questionable