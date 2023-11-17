Colton McKivitz Cleared to Play vs. Buccaneers; Injury Report Ahead of #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing full strength in Week 11 with just one name remaining on the team's injury report headed into the weekend. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (toe) has been ruled out for a second-straight contest as he works through turf toe he sustained in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a possibility of getting Banks in time for the 49ers bout with the Seattle Seahawks.

"He has a chance," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Just a chance."