By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers added nine young players to the roster via the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookies have been hard at work this offseason, participating in rookie minicamp, OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp and are now just a few weeks out from the start of training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Before things get underway, let's take a look back on the stats from this year's draft class in this latest installment of By the Numbers.