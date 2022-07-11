By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Jul 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers added nine young players to the roster via the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookies have been hard at work this offseason, participating in rookie minicamp, OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp and are now just a few weeks out from the start of training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Before things get underway, let's take a look back on the stats from this year's draft class in this latest installment of By the Numbers.

Drake-Jackson

Drake Jackson

#95 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 273 lbs
  • College: Southern California

Round 2, Pick 61: DL Drake Jackson - USC

1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception and 1 deflection in 2021

5 tackles for loss in 2021, tied for 9th among PAC-12 defensive players

28 game appearances, 26 starts

103 career tackles, 25 tackles for loss (12.5 sacks)

Davis-Price, Tyrion

Tyrion Davis-Price

#32 RB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: Louisiana State

Round 3, Pick 93: RB Tyrion Davis-Price - LSU

4 100-yard rushing games in 2021

4.6 average yards per carry

15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers

1,744 career rushing yards, team-leading 1,003 yards in his junior season

Danny-Gray

Danny Gray

#86 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Southern Methodist

Round 3, Pick 105: WR Danny Gray - SMU

2 100-yard receiving games in 2021 versus TCU and Tulane

15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Mustangs

80.3 average yards per game, 4th in the AAC

1,251 career receiving yards

Spencer-Burford

Spencer Burford

#74 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 300 lbs
  • College: Texas-San Antonio

Round 4, Pick 134: OL Spencer Burford - UTSA

1 quarterback hit allowed in 2021

2.0 sacks allowed in senior season

12 games started in 2021, 11 at left tackle

6,146 record-setting total yards by UTSA offense with Burford blocking

Womack III, Samuel

Samuel Womack III

#26 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: Toledo

Round 5, Pick 172: CB Samuel Womack III - Toledo

1 career forced fumble

1.3 passes defended per game in 2020 season, tied for 7th in the nation

5 interceptions in five seasons with the Rockets

15 pass break-ups in 2019 season, tied for 2nd in the nation

Nick-Zakelj

Nick Zakelj

#63 OL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 316 lbs
  • College: Fordham

Round 6, Pick 187: OL Nick Zakelj - Fordham

1 of 24 players in Patriot League history to earn All-League honors all four years

11 games started for the Rams in 2021

Part of offensive line that ranked 9th in NCAA in tackles for loss with 3.91 allowed per game

Part of offensive line that ranked 12th in NCAA in total offense averaging 447.5 yards per game

Kalia-Davis

Kalia Davis

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Central Florida

Round 6, Pick 220: DL Kalia Davis - UCF

1 career forced fumble

2 passes deflected in three seasons with the Knights

5 starts in 2021 season before season-ending injury

61 career tackles, 11 tackles for loss (3.0 sacks)

Tariq-Castro-Fields

Tariq Castro-Fields

#36 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Penn State

Round 6, Pick 221: DB Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn State

3 career interceptions

6 pass breakups during the 2021 season

30 starts at corner back in four seasons with the Nittany Lions

138 career tackles, 10 tackles for loss

Brock-Purdy

Brock Purdy

#14 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Iowa State

Round 7, Pick 272: QB Brock Purdy - Iowa State

13 starts for the Cyclones in 2021 season

19 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (2020 and 2021)

71.7 percent pass completion rate which led the Big 12 and ranked 5th nationally

1,467 career passing yards

