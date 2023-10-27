Breaking Down Brock Purdy Injury Updates with Adam Copeland | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Adam Copeland:
- 1:43 - Copeland shares his first impressions of the Cincinnati Bengals
- 2:52 - Pallares shares latest updates on QB Brock Purdy's injury
- 4:11 - Discussing how the 49ers bounce back from two-straight losses
- 6:17 - Biggest matchups to watch in the Week 8 contest
- 7:14 - Why TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings and more are primed for a big game against the Bengals
- 10:05 - Previewing alumni weekend at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday
- 11:16 - Sharing bold predictions for Week 8
