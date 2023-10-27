Breaking Down Brock Purdy Injury Updates with Adam Copeland | 1st & 10

Oct 27, 2023 at 09:15 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Adam Copeland:

  • 1:43 - Copeland shares his first impressions of the Cincinnati Bengals
  • 2:52 - Pallares shares latest updates on QB Brock Purdy's injury
  • 4:11 - Discussing how the 49ers bounce back from two-straight losses
  • 6:17 - Biggest matchups to watch in the Week 8 contest
  • 7:14 - Why TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings and more are primed for a big game against the Bengals
  • 10:05 - Previewing alumni weekend at Levi's® Stadium this Sunday
  • 11:16 - Sharing bold predictions for Week 8

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #CINvsSF

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward, DB Deommodore Lenoir
1 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
2 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
3 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, CB Shemar Jean-Charles
4 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
6 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
7 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
8 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
10 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
11 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
12 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
13 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
14 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant, LB Oren Burks
16 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
17 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
20 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
21 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Corey Luciano
22 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
24 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
26 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
27 / 27

Kym Fortino/49ers
