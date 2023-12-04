Presented by

Armstead, Burford Injury Updates; 3 Takeaways from Shanahan After #SFvsPHI

Dec 04, 2023 at 05:30 AM
The San Francisco 49ers have won four-straight games since emerging from their Week 9 Bye, and their latest 42-19 win over the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles made quite the splash across the league. In addition to its potential implications down the line, this 49ers Week 13 matchup also had a lot of hype surrounding it because of the recent history between San Francisco and Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, the Eagles ended the 49ers postseason run in the NFC Championship Game, and in that loss, second-year quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a season-ending injury to his right elbow. Since then, the 49ers revamped their roster, Purdy has come back from offseason surgery and San Francisco's playmakers are topping many statistical categories at the individual and team level. By handing Philadelphia their second loss of the season, San Francisco has cut down the Eagles lead in the conference race heading into the back end of the playoff push.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan during his Monday conference call:

Shanahan spoke to the offensive and defensive balance that exists on 2023 team.

Heading into Week 14, the 49ers are among the top three in both scoring offense (29.3 PPG - third) and defense (15.8 PPG allowed - second) as well as top five in yards allowed (298.4 YPG allowed - fifth) and total offensive yardage (391.9 YPG - third). When this team is able to put together a complementary outing, the 49ers have had a lot of success against the top teams in the league. They put away the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) with a score of 42-10 and followed up that performance in Week 13, dominating the Eagles (10-2) in a 42-19 victory.

"I think that started last year. Once we started on that roll, the way we went into the playoffs, the way we did in the playoffs, that things were a little bit different," Shanahan said. "Getting Christian McCaffrey and how well Brock played, our receivers, our O-line, our tight ends, how long they've played together. I think we all felt that last year.

"We were so excited to get Brock back and healthy in the offseason. I feel like it started out that way too, earlier this year. We have a special group of guys who continue to work hard and hold each other accountable in everything. They've been doing a hell of a job for a little bit now."

Offensive lineman Spencer Burford played through the entirety of Week 13 without swapping out with Jon Feliciano, which was an option mentioned in previous weeks.

Burford returned to action against the Eagles after missing the team's Thanksgiving night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to a knee injury. It had been mentioned previously there may be opportunity for some playing time for Feliciano at right guard, but seeing how well Burford performed versus the Eagles defensive front, Shanahan let the second-year O-lineman take all the reps in Philadelphia.

"Burford had a really good week at practice," Shanahan said. "We wanted to see how healthy he was during the week, and once we put all three of those days together, we felt really good about his tape.

"We weren't going in by any means, planning to keep Jon out. We still planned on him playing some. We were just going to take it series by series, and Spencer held his own. He did a good job. We didn't see any setbacks from his knee injury from the previous week, so just left it that way. We thought he had a good game."

The 49ers injury list had a few new names and ailments added to it following Sunday's contest:

