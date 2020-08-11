Presented by

Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics

Aug 11, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top storylines for Tuesday, August 11.

New and Notable

Can The 49ers D-Line Be Even Better in 2020? Arik Armstead Believes So

San Francisco's defense ranked among the top of almost every ranking in 2019, but on a video conference with media yesterday ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ stressed that the D-line isn't satisfied with that result and neither is the defensive lineman. "I definitely want to work on my get off – getting off the ball better," say Armstead. "Rushing better at defensive end and combining that with continuing to rush well from the inside as well. I'm just becoming a better all-around player, building off of the things I did last year and taking it to another level." In 2019, Armstead registered single-season career highs in tackles (54), sacks (10.0), passes defensed (two), forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (one). Read More >>>

ESPN's Under-25 Team Rankings

ESPN ranked all 32 NFL teams by their under-25 talent heading into the 2020 season. The list considered not just talent under the age of 25, but also the value and length of those players' current contracts. San Francisco has 31 players on the current roster, including Nick Bosa (22), Deebo Samuel (24) and Fred Warner (23).

Top 5 Teams According to ESPN:

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. New York Giants
  3. Arizona Cardianals
  4. Buffalo Bills
  5. San Francisco 49ers

5 Drills to Work on Your Running Mechanics  

The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator, Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your running mechanics by focusing on areas such as leg strength, mobility and speed with these five drills.

We challenge you to try these exercises and skills at home! If you have any videos you want us to see, share them on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW.

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, George Kittle registered the most yards after the catch per reception since 2010 among all tight ends with 8.1.

--

Speaking of Kittle, the tight end shared a video on his Instagram showing the process of getting his recent tattoo depicting Halo character Master Chief.

--

During a video conference with media, Trent Williams shared his first impression of Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. "I think the player he is, is well-documented," said Williams. "But as a person, I think he is the most down-to-earth guy you'll meet."

49ers Players Continue Workouts at #49ersCamp

Check out photos from 49ers training camp as the team conducted on-field drills and conditioning at the SAP Performance Facility.

1 / 34

2 / 34

3 / 34

4 / 34

5 / 34

6 / 34

7 / 34

8 / 34

9 / 34

10 / 34

11 / 34

12 / 34

13 / 34

14 / 34

15 / 34

16 / 34

17 / 34

18 / 34

19 / 34

20 / 34

21 / 34

22 / 34

23 / 34

24 / 34

25 / 34

26 / 34

27 / 34

28 / 34

29 / 34

30 / 34

31 / 34

32 / 34

33 / 34

34 / 34

Advertising