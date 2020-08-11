Morning Report: Arik Armstead's Expectations for 2020 Season, ESPN's Under-25 Team, 49ers PREP's Guide for Better Running Mechanics

Can The 49ers D-Line Be Even Better in 2020? Arik Armstead Believes So

San Francisco's defense ranked among the top of almost every ranking in 2019, but on a video conference with media yesterday ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ stressed that the D-line isn't satisfied with that result and neither is the defensive lineman. "I definitely want to work on my get off – getting off the ball better," say Armstead. "Rushing better at defensive end and combining that with continuing to rush well from the inside as well. I'm just becoming a better all-around player, building off of the things I did last year and taking it to another level." In 2019, Armstead registered single-season career highs in tackles (54), sacks (10.0), passes defensed (two), forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (one). Read More >>>