PREPSTARTSNOW: 5 Drills to Work on Your Running Mechanics  

These videos are for entertainment purposes only. You assume any and all risks associated with performing such exercises and routines. Please stop performing such exercises or routines if you experience any discomfort.
The 49ers PREP team presented by U.S. Bank is dedicated to providing drills and activities for youth to stay active at home. 49ers PREP coordinator, Ryan Dillard shows how to work on your running mechanics by focusing on areas such as leg strength, mobility and speed.
Make sure to listen to your body and make adjustments when needed.
We challenge you to try these exercises and skills at home! If you have any videos you want us to see, share them on social media using #PREPSTARTSNOW.
A-Skips
Start by getting in a running position by standing upright with your arms forward. Next, you will bring your right knee above your hip and bring it back down to the floor in a fast manner. Continue this movement on the left side to complete one repetition. Imagine that you are mimicking a skip when completing this drill.
Do 2-3 repetitions of 10-20 yards.
B-Skips
Similar to the A-Skips, start by getting in a running position and bring your knee above your hip. Once your knee is above your hip, extend your leg out straight and bring it back down to the floor to align it with your hips. Repeat this step on the left side to complete one repetition.
Do 2-3 repetitions of 10-20 yards.
Straight Leg Run
Start by standing straight with your arms at your side. Next, start running while keeping your legs straight. It is important that with each step you are landing on the balls of your feet. Focus on swinging your arms fast to increase your speed and momentum.
Do 2-3 repetitions of 10-20 yards.
Fast Feet
Start by getting in a running position, standing up straight. Next, start running while taking fast and short strides. The faster you move your arms, the faster your feet will move along with your body. Try to take as many steps as you can in 10-20 yards.
Do 2-3 repetitions of 10-20 yards.
Stride
Start by finding a flat surface that will allow you to run 30-40 yards straight, like a track or a sidewalk. Once you are ready, start running and gradually increase your pace coming to a fast and controlled speed. As you reach the end of the stride, gradually decrease your speed until you come to a stop. It is important to keep your body relaxed through this drill by keeping your torso tall and your shoulders back.
Do 3-4 strides of 30-40 yards.