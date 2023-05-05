With the San Francisco's third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Cameron Latu from Alabama 101st overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest tight end.
With the San Francisco's third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Cameron Latu from Alabama 101st overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest tight end.
Latu grew up in Chisholm, Minnesota where his primary sport was rugby.
When he moved to Utah in 2013, Latu went on to play for his high school's club rugby team the next year with his twin brother, Nathan. Over the three years they played with the club, the Latu brothers were their team's top two scorers, according to Alabama Local.
Latu was one of three college tight ends to attend Tight End University in 2022, a skills program founded by 49ers tight end George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and NFL alumnus Greg Olsen.
"I love that experience of being around all the NFL tight ends," Latu said. "I just gained confidence in knowing that it wasn't far off from what I could do personally, and I'm at that stage where I look like one of them. It just made me open my eyes and knowing that I'm not really far off, but also, I learned a lot from them, as well. I took a lot away from that."
Latu started his career at Alabama on the defensive side.
He was recruited to the Crimson Tide as a pass rusher and started his freshman year as a linebacker. In 2019, former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested Latu make the move to offense.
"We kind of needed bodies at tight end," Latu said. "I could fit the position, he thought. I made the switch for the team, and it ended up being a great fit for myself and I just started developing towards that position daily."
The tight end already has a connection with a 49ers teammate, safety Talanoa Hufanga.
Latu met Hufanga as a high school recruit in 2018 and said that he can't wait to compete against the safety during the team's practices.
"He was the number one athlete coming out of high school," Latu said. "That's what I've known him as. I met him at a couple of camps, and the fact that we're both Polynesian kind of just made us magnets to each other. We met each other, became friends, and I followed his career, and he's been doing it in the NFL. He's been balling, made All-Pro last year. He's the real deal.
"I can't wait to go work with him, and he's going to get me better every day."
As Latu was gearing up for the 2023 NFL Draft, the tight end put on an impressive performance at his university's pro day.
According to Sports Illustrated, Latu was one of the only Alabama players to do just about every drill.
Check out the numbers he recorded:
Get to know more about San Francisco's third-round draft pick Jake Moody.
Get to know more about San Francisco's third-round draft pick Ji'Ayir Brown.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Chris Conley.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Matt Pryor.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Zane Gonzalez.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Austin Bryant.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Jon Feliciano.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Myles Hartsfield.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Isaiah Oliver.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Clelin Ferrell.