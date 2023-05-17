LB Dee Winters
Michael Conroy/AP Images

With San Francisco's sixth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Dee Winters from Texas Christian University 216th overall.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest linebacker.

High School Standout

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Winters grew up in the small town of Burton, Texas, which has a population of 283.

He attended Burton High School and played football was a wide receiver, running back, quarterback, linebacker, cornerback, safety and punter. Winters was a star two-way player and became a two-time district MVP, recording over 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns during his high school career.

Winters' athletic talents extended beyond the football field while at Burton High School. He also played as a center fielder on the baseball team, point guard for the basketball team and a member of the relay team that advanced to state tournaments, according to the Houston Chronicle.

CFP Semifinal Defensive MVP

Rick Scuteri/AP Images

Winters appeared in 48 games while playing at TCU, totaling 246 tackles (33.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and three interceptions (one interception returned for a touchdown).

The linebacker was named the College Football Playoff Semifinal Defensive Most Valuable Player after registering seven tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and one interception which he returned for a 29-yard touchdown. The Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl to advance to the National Championship Game.

Speedy Linebacker

Erin Hooley/AP Images

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Winters ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds, along with a 30.5-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Winters as a "versatile linebacker with inside/outside experience... He has the instincts and feel to play inside."

Entering the NFL

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Winters shared which player he's looking forward to meeting and which player he's looking forward to play against:

"I look forward to meeting Fred Warner, one of the best linebackers currently in the league, and I also look forward to playing against Patrick Mahomes."

Favorite Pregame Artist

Kym Fortino/49ers

Playing music on a giant boombox is one of the 49ers favorite pregame traditions.

Winters' favorite artist to listen to during pregame is Young Nudy.

