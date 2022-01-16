49ers vs. Cowboys Inactives in NFC Wild Card Matchup

The playoff rivalry has been renewed as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card matchup. The 49ers will do so with a full-strength unit heading into AT&T Stadium with ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (elbow) and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ (undisclosed) back in the lineup after missing Week 18's season finale. The same goes for San Francisco's linebacking corps, who are all active together for just the third time this season with the return of ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ from a knee injury. With the 49ers improved health heading into Round 1 of the postseason, San Francisco has several healthy scratches going into Dallas.