Presented by

49ers vs. Cowboys Inactives in NFC Wild Card Matchup

Jan 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The playoff rivalry has been renewed as the San Francisco 49ers hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card matchup. The 49ers will do so with a full-strength unit heading into AT&T Stadium with ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (elbow) and ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ (undisclosed) back in the lineup after missing Week 18's season finale. The same goes for San Francisco's linebacking corps, who are all active together for just the third time this season with the return of ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ from a knee injury. With the 49ers improved health heading into Round 1 of the postseason, San Francisco has several healthy scratches going into Dallas.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

49ers

Cowboys

  • DB Nashon Wright
  • DB Maurice Canady
  • LB Keanu Neal
  • OL Matt Farniok
  • WR Simi Kehoko
  • DL Quinton Bohanna

Related Content

news

Elijah Mitchell To Miss Third-Straight Game; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Titans

Here's a look at the final injury report heading into the 49ers Week 16 primetime matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Azeez Al-Shaair, Elijah Mitchell OUT vs. Falcons

Here's a look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Falcons.
news

Javon Kinlaw Adds to Hefty List of 49ers Out vs. Seahawks

San Francisco will close out the season without a number of starters heading into Sunday's matchup vs. Seattle.
news

Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams to Miss Season Finale vs. Seahawks

The 49ers will be without two key pieces of their offense heading into Week 17. This and other injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan.
news

Javon Kinlaw and Two Additional D-Linemen OUT vs. Cardinals

The 49ers enter Saturday's divisional contest shorthanded on defense. Here's a look at who's in and who's out vs. Arizona.
news

Richard Sherman, Jimmie Ward OUT vs. Cardinals; George Kittle to Play

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on the 49ers heading into the Week 16 divisional matchup against the Cardinals.
news

Raheem Mostert Will Miss 49ers Final Two Games with High-Ankle Sprain

After appearing in eight games this season, Kyle Shanahan revealed the team's plans to shut down the running back after dealing with another high-ankle sprain.
news

Nick Mullens to Miss Remainder of Year; 49ers Not Ruling out Jimmy Garoppolo

C.J. Beathard is likely to get the start against the Cardinals with a thin backup quarterback group heading into Week 15.
news

Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Verrett OUT in Week 15 Matchup vs. Cowboys

A look at who's in and who's out in the 49ers Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Raheem Mostert 'Good to Go' vs. Cowboys

Fred Warner adds to cornerbacks K'Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley who are listed as questionable heading into the Week 15 matchup in Dallas.
news

Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Remainder of the Season

Samuel suffered his second hamstring injury of the season on Sunday and will likely only return if the 49ers play beyond Week 17.
Advertising