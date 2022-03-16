Presented by

49ers Tender One-Year Contracts to Two Restricted Free Agents

Mar 16, 2022 at 02:28 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agents LB ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ and OL ﻿Daniel Brunskill﻿.

Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Al-Shaair (6-2, 228) has appeared in 44 games (22 starts) and registered 147 tackles, seven passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and added 13 tackles. Last season, Al-Shaair appeared in 13 games (13 starts) and finished with a career-high 102 tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Brunskill (6-5, 300) has appeared in 47 games (40 starts) along the 49ers offensive line since signing with the 49ers as a free agent in 2019, in addition to appearing in six postseason contests (three starts). In 2021, Brunskill started all 17 games at right guard for the 49ers and all three of the team's postseason contests.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a One-Year Extension

San Francisco signed the linebacker to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.
news

49ers Announce Series of Extensions, Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers announced they have signed DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿, RB ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿, DL ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ and OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ to one-year extensions and signed QB ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Sign OL Jake Brendel to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers welcome back Brendel, who appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.
news

49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

The 49ers signed the former Bengals offensive lineman to a Reserve/Future contract.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.
news

49ers Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

49ers Activate Trenton Cannon from IR; Make Series of Roster Moves 

The 49ers have activated running back Trenton Cannon from the Injured Reserve list and made a series of other moves.
news

49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Nick Bosa Has Cleared Concussion Protocol; Make Series of Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Packers. Read for details.
news

49ers Activate Multiple Players from the COVID-19 List

The 49ers have activated Raheem Mostert and Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 List and released two players from the team's practice squad. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsDAL

The 49ers have activated two players from the practice squad and announced that Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared the concussion protocol. 
