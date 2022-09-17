49ers Sign P Mitch Wishnowsky to a Four-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed P Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension through the 2026 season.

Wishnowsky (6-2, 220) was originally selected by the 49ers in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons (2019-22), he has appeared in 50 games and registered 179 punts for 7,423 yards and an average of 41.2 yards per punt, while pinning 72 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. He also kicked off 214 times for 112 touchbacks. Wishnowsky has appeared in six postseason contests and added 22 punts for 894 net yards and a net average of 40.6 yards per punt, with 10 of his punts landing inside the 20-yard line.

In 2021, Wishnowsky appeared in all 17 games and registered 57 punts for 2,310 yards and an average of 40.5 yards per punt, while pinning 21 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Wishnowsky earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week Two and NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors in September.