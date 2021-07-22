49ers Sign LB Fred Warner to Five-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the team has signed All-Pro LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿ to a five-year extension through the 2026 season.

"We're extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp," said General Manager John Lynch. "Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business. We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level for us well into the future. Now it's time to go to work."

Warner (6-3, 230) was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (70th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons (2018-20), he has started all 48 games and registered 366 tackles, 21 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and three fumble recoveries. He has also started three postseason contests and added 20 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception.

In 2020, Warner was named Associated Press First-Team All-Pro and earned his first career Pro Bowl selection as he started all 16 games and finished with 125 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack. He was also the recipient of the team's Len Eshmont Award, which is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team, and the Bill Walsh Award, which is given to the player who has best represented the standard of professional excellence established by Bill Walsh.