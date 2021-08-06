49ers Sign DL Davin Bellamy; Two Players Return from Reserve/Covid-19

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that DL ﻿Anthony Zettel﻿ has retired from the National Football League and the team has signed DL Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal. The team also activated WR ﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ and CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ from the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

Bellamy (6-5, 259) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. Throughout his career, he has spent time on the Texans (2018 & 2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2019) practice squads. He later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Tennessee Titans on January 14, 2021 and was released by the team on May 17.

A 26-year-old native of Chamblee, GA, Bellamy attended the University of Georgia where he appeared in 48 games (27 starts) and registered 135 tackles, 13.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Zettel (6-4, 275) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round (202nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year career with the Lions (2016-17), Cleveland Browns (2018), Cincinnati Bengals (2019), 49ers (2019) and New Orleans Saints, he appeared in 50 games (16 starts) and registered 76 tackles, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.