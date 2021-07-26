49ers Sign CB Ambry Thomas to a Four-Year Deal; Release DL

Thomas (6-0, 190) was the second of two third-round draft picks (102nd overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Michigan. He appeared in 39 games (13 starts) in four years (2017-20) at Michigan and recorded 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He also added 39 kickoff returns for 808 yards (20.7 average) on special teams. Thomas elected to opt-out of the 2020 season. As a junior in 2019, he started all 13 games and registered 38 tackles, seven passes defensed, 3.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he recorded 19 kickoff returns for 412 yards (21.7 average). He appeared in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2018, and recorded nine tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. Thomas appeared in all 13 games as a freshman in 2017 and registered seven tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble along with 20 kickoff returns for 396 yards (19.8 average) on special teams.