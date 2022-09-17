What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Home Opener

Seahawks Quotes

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on playing the 49ers on the road:

"It's a big opportunity for us to get on the road, and I know division games are crucially important throughout the season and all that but this is that next shot that we have and it wouldn't really matter who it was, but it happens to be the Niners. It's a team that we're obviously very familiar with. We have tremendous respect for these guys. They've had some great teams and we've battled with these guys for years, the coaching staff and all of them. We take this with the highest of regard."

Carroll on Lance:

"He's a very versatile athlete. They know what they got, he ran them all 13 times in the game so they're using him. It's a major concern, he's really effective getting the ball down the field. He's had some big plays all throughout his time playing. He had a couple big ones in this last week, so we understand this guy and respect him at this point and we know that he's very dangerous and he makes a lot of guys effective in the game because he's such a threat. So, we have to deal with that."

Carroll on the 49ers run game:

"Their commitment to it and what Kyle does with the running game and what they've done over the years, it has been really impressive because they've always been able to run the football well. That commitment I love to see, that's part of their makeup – the big variety of runs. They have a bunch of style to them with Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, they just give you so much freedom to do so many things that it's really challenging and they're hard to defend in the running game. I don't know what's going to happen with Kittle, I don't know if he's going or not, but we're going to anticipate that he is and that just poses a lot of issues for us."

Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt on the threat of a running quarterback:

"With all the read option and things of that nature, it forces you to be really disciplined. But the one thing about San Francisco is that they're a physical football team. Not only do you have to match the schematic part of it and be responsible for your job in the run game, but also you need to match the physicality. So, that's why I've always loved playing the Niners for that reason, it's a physical matchup."

Hurtt on what he expects from Sunday's matchup:

"It's going to be a slugfest. Both teams that love to run the football, teams that play hard, fly around and want to hit you. It's going to be like that for 60 minutes and it's always a super competitive game. I enjoy these ones, I have a lot of respect for the organization and what they do."

Hurtt on what what makes 49ers left tackle Trent Williams unique:

"Trent's unique because of his athleticism, quickness and agility. As a big offensive lineman, they can do some stuff like that (putting Williams in motion)."

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on the 49ers defense:

"They have a great front seven, they have a great defense overall. The test for us on offense is going to be our offensive line. They're going to test our running backs and protections. For us it's doing what we we do best, controlling what we can control and playing our game but also being mindful that they do have a lot of great guys on that side."

Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu on defending the 49ers run game:

"It's the number one task. You don't win in this league unless you stop the run and the way that San Francisco runs the ball and how they've got all these different motions and different looks and different shifts, you've got to be on top of your game. That's what we preach going into this week and that's one thing that we've been practicing really hard."

Nwosu on defending Lance:

"The key factor that goes into that is just discipline. They've got a lot of shifts and motions and Lance is a big dude with a big arm that can run. Having good discipline and making sure you're on your assignments and keys and making sure you do your job, that's gonna be the big point."

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on the 49ers urgency to win:

"The 49ers and their defense, I know they're coming off a loss against the Chicago Bears, which a lot of people are surprised about, but they're going to come in hungry and ready to get a win under their belt. It's our job to not let that happen and to keep our momentum moving forward."

Metcalf on the 49ers defense:

"They mix it up a little bit. I know they have two vet corners, Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward and one young guy in the secondary. But their D-line is hungry. They're going to shoot up the field fast and hard. Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive linemen in the league right now, so taking care of him is going to be crucial to start every play."

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks on wide receiver Deebo Samuel: