Everything You Need to Know as 49ers Shake Up NFC with Win over Saints

The San Francisco 49ers came out on top in the back-and-forth battle against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Following the high-scoring victory, San Francisco improves to 11-2 on the season, marking their best start through 13 games since 1997 (11-2). Check out some of the notes and facts from the 49ers 48-46 victory in Week 14.
Team Notes
- San Francisco is now 49-26-1 all-time against the Saints.
- The 49ers won their third game of the season against the NFC South, with their final game against the division coming next week vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 15).
- San Francisco is now 6-1 on the road this season.
Offensive Notes
- The 49ers offense finished the game with 516 total net yards of offense (162 rushing and 354 passing). The 49ers have gained over 500 total net yards in two games this season (571 at Cincinnati Bengals – Week 2). The last time the 49ers had at least two games in a season with at least 500 total net yards of offense was the 1999 season [542 at Bengals and 506 at Atlanta Falcons).
- San Francisco finished the game with five passing touchdowns, the most by the team in a single game this season.
- The 49ers five passing touchdowns on the day were the most by the 49ers in a single game since Oct. 1990 at Falcons (six passing touchdowns).
- San Francisco was the first team to score an opening drive touchdown against the Saints this season.
Players Notes
- Garoppolo completed 26-of-35 attempts for 349 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 131.7.
- Garoppolo's 75-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders marked the longest touchdown pass of his career.
- Week 14 marked Garoppolo's third 300-yard game this season, and fifth in his career.
- Garoppolo's four touchdown passes ties his career high (Week 9 at Arizona; Week 11 vs. Arizona).
- Sanders registered seven receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown. He caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo, tying the longest touchdown reception of his career.
- He also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. It marked the second passing touchdown of his career (28-yard touchdown pass at Cardinals – Week 7, 2018).
- Sanders now has 21 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, including three this season (two with the 49ers).
- With the touchdown pass, Sanders became the first 49ers non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass since kicker David Akers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass at St. Louis Rams (Jan. 2012) and the first receiver since Jerry Rice threw a 41-yard touchdown pass at Falcons (Dec. 1995).
- With both a receiving and passing touchdown, Sanders became the fifth player since 1970 to have two or more career games with at least one receiving and one passing touchdown.
|Player
|Games
|WR Emmanuel Sanders
|2
|WR Odell Beckham Jr.
|2
|RB Walter Payton
|2
|RB LaDainian Tomlinson
|2
|QB Danny White
|2
- San Francisco's tight end registered six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. He now has four receiving touchdowns on the season and 11 in his career.
- On 4th-and-2, with 0:39 seconds left in the game, Kittle hauled in a short pass from Garoppolo and rumbled 39 yards down the sideline, helping to set up the game-winning field goal.
- The third-year wideout registered three receptions for 18 yards and two touchdowns. He now has a career-high five touchdown receptions on the season and nine in his career.
- This marks his first career game with two-plus receiving touchdowns.
- Mostert registered 10 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 40 yards and one receiving touchdown.
- Mostert now has five rushing touchdowns in his career (four this season) and two receiving touchdowns in his career (both this season).
- Sunday marked Mostert's first multi-touchdown game of his career, which includes his first game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown.
- Jones forced an Alvin Kamara fumble, marking the first forced fumble of his career. The fumble was recovered by DeForest Buckner, marking his fourth fumble recovery of the season and seventh of his career. The fumble recovery led to Kittle's 5-yard touchdown reception.
- Buckner's four fumble recoveries are a single-season career high.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first member of the 49ers to register four or more fumble recoveries in a single season since Ronnie Lott registered four fumble recoveries in 1988.
- The 49ers defense has now registered at least one fumble recovery in five-consecutive games, marking the longest streak of games with one or more fumble recoveries since Weeks 6-11 (Week 9 Bye) of 2013.
- Harris also registered a forced fumble, marking his second forced fumble of the season.