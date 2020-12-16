49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have opened the Injured Reserve practice window for TE George Kittle and placed OL Colton McKivitz on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. The team has also signed DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿, CB ﻿Briean Boddy-Calhoun﻿, DL ﻿Daeshon Hall﻿, OL ﻿Aaron Neary﻿ and OL ﻿Isaiah Williams﻿ to the team's practice squad. TE Chase Harrell was released from the practice squad.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Barrett (6-2, 250) and Boddy-Calhoun (5-9, 193) were each promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on December 12, 2020. They appeared in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Football Team and were later waived on December 14.

Hall (6-5, 265) was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round (77th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Panthers (2017), Houston Texans (2018) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018-19), he has appeared in 13 games and registered six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Hall spent time on the 49ers practice squad in 2018 prior to being signed to the active roster of the Houston Texans on September 25, 2018.

In 2020, Hall was waived by Philadelphia on October 23, 2020, claimed off waivers by the New York Jets the following day and was later waived by the team on October 30.

A 25-year-old native of Lancaster, TX, Hall attended Texas A&M University where he appeared in 52 games (32 starts) and registered 162 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and one interception. As a senior in 2016, he started 13 games and finished with 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defense.

*Neary *(6-4, 299) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2016. After being waived by the team on September 3, 2016, Neary signed with to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Eagles on January 2, 2017, he was waived on September 2, 2017. Neary was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams the following day, was released by the team on September 16, 2017, and later signed to the Rams practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on December 27, 2017, starting one contest. Neary then spent time with the Cleveland Browns prior to being waived by the team on September 7, 2018. Neary then signed to the Rams practice squad on September 11, 2018 where he spent the remainder of the season. He later signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Rams on February 8, 2019, was placed on the Reserve/Suspended List on August 31, 2019 and was waived/injured on September 10, 2019.

In 2020, Neary signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad on November 3, 2020 and was activated from the practice squad on November 8, but did not see game action. Neary was released by the Bears on November 10.

A 28-year-old native of Richland, WA, Neary spent five years (2011-15) at Eastern Washington University where he appeared in 46 games along the offensive line.

*Williams *(6-3, 296) originally entered the NFL after signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent on August 3, 2016. After spending his entire rookie season on Washington's practice squad, he signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on January 1, 2017. He was waived by Washington on September 2, 2017 and was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad the following day. Williams signed to the Indianapolis Colts active roster on October 14, 2017, but did not appear in any game action prior to being waived on November 25, 2017. He signed to Indianapolis' practice squad two days later, where he spent the remainder of the season. Williams signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. Following his release from the Colts on May 9, 2018, he re-signed with Washington on May 22, 2018 and was waived on September 1, 2018. He was signed to the Oakland Raiders practice squad on October 29, 2018 and was later released on November 6, 2018. On December 5, 2018, Williams was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad and was released three days later. He then re-signed to the Saints practice squad on December 12, 2018, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Last season, Williams signed with the Baltimore Ravens on July 26, 2019 and was later waived on August 31, 2019.

A 27-year-old native of Cleveland, OH, Williams spent five years (2011-15) at the University of Akron where he appeared in 45 games on both the offensive and defensive lines. As a defensive lineman, Williams recorded 26 tackles.