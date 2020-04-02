Training Doesn't Stop for 49ers Amid Isolation

Just like the rest of us, the San Francisco 49ers are also adjusting to the realities of our new normal. While many around the nation are tackling their day-to-day duties from home, 49ers players are doing the same by getting creative with makeshift gyms and workouts to stay active.
Typically around this time of year, players are spending time at the gym or team practice facilities preparing for the upcoming offseason workout program that commonly begins around mid-April for most teams. While many states are requiring residents to stay at home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, 49ers players are finding ways to stay on track at home.
Samuel is perfecting his route running and footwork in Atlanta. The rookie is looking to build off of his 2019 campaign in Year 2, with the caption "Sophomore Year Gone Get Spooky."
"Who needs an expensive gym membership?" Not Juszczyk. San Francisco's fullback shared a series of outdoor workouts with friends and his wife, Kristin, on Instagram. These anything but ordinary workouts featured a Rocky-style training session equipped with tree trunks, sleds and other impromptu items while in the snow.
San Francisco's wideout has been keeping his followers up-to-date with his offseason training regimen. Bourne is back in his hometown of Portland, Ore. where he regularly posts his gym and outdoor workouts.
Joined by his two eldest sons at his home "Gould's Gym," San Francisco's kicker joined in on the Instagram fun with a "50-Push Up Challenge." Gould also shared other in-home workouts and encourages fans to share what they're doing to stay fit and busy.
McKinnon is looking to make a comeback. Through his recent Instagram post, the 49ers running back is seen running and making cuts on his surgically repaired knee. McKinnon revealed in February he has been medically cleared to return to the field and appears to be progressing well in the various agility drills.
Dwelley proved you can create a gym just about anywhere. The tight end is seen working on his footwork, lifting weights and doing pushups in a parking lot while also doing a series of makeshift pull ups on a (mighty sturdy) tree branch. By any means necessary, right?
Wilson Jr. posted a compilation of impressive indoor workouts at a training facility in Texas.