Training Doesn't Stop for 49ers Amid Isolation

Apr 02, 2020 at 02:27 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Just like the rest of us, the San Francisco 49ers are also adjusting to the realities of our new normal. While many around the nation are tackling their day-to-day duties from home, 49ers players are doing the same by getting creative with makeshift gyms and workouts to stay active.

Typically around this time of year, players are spending time at the gym or team practice facilities preparing for the upcoming offseason workout program that commonly begins around mid-April for most teams. While many states are requiring residents to stay at home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, 49ers players are finding ways to stay on track at home.

To learn more about resources and the 49ers efforts to help combat COVID-19, visit 49ers.com/IGYB. Make sure to share your at home workouts using #IGYB.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel is perfecting his route running and footwork in Atlanta. The rookie is looking to build off of his 2019 campaign in Year 2, with the caption "Sophomore Year Gone Get Spooky."

Related Links

Kyle Juszczyk

"Who needs an expensive gym membership?" Not Juszczyk. San Francisco's fullback shared a series of outdoor workouts with friends and his wife, Kristin, on Instagram. These anything but ordinary workouts featured a Rocky-style training session equipped with tree trunks, sleds and other impromptu items while in the snow.

View this post on Instagram

Watched a lot of Rocky IV growing up

A post shared by Kyle Juszczyk (@juicecheck44) on

Kendrick Bourne

San Francisco's wideout has been keeping his followers up-to-date with his offseason training regimen. Bourne is back in his hometown of Portland, Ore. where he regularly posts his gym and outdoor workouts.

View this post on Instagram

Core day wit @grind_time_fit_ 🥵🥵

A post shared by Kendrick. L .Bourne (@bournepoly11) on

Robbie Gould

Joined by his two eldest sons at his home "Gould's Gym," San Francisco's kicker joined in on the Instagram fun with a "50-Push Up Challenge." Gould also shared other in-home workouts and encourages fans to share what they're doing to stay fit and busy.

View this post on Instagram

#Sunday Funday Workout. 💪🏼🏋🏻

A post shared by Athlete + Entrepreneur (@robbiegould09) on

Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon is looking to make a comeback. Through his recent Instagram post, the 49ers running back is seen running and making cuts on his surgically repaired knee. McKinnon revealed in February he has been medically cleared to return to the field and appears to be progressing well in the various agility drills.

Ross Dwelley

Dwelley proved you can create a gym just about anywhere. The tight end is seen working on his footwork, lifting weights and doing pushups in a parking lot while also doing a series of makeshift pull ups on a (mighty sturdy) tree branch. By any means necessary, right?

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Wilson Jr. posted a compilation of impressive indoor workouts at a training facility in Texas.

Related Content

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Purdy, Ward and More from #SFvsSEA

Charvarius Ward, Ambry Thomas and Danny Gray sustained injuries in their 21-13 division-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Los San Francisco 49ers son Campeones del NFC West Venciendo a Seattle

San Francisco ganó la división del oeste de la NFC por primera vez desde el 2019 al haber derrotando a los Seattle Seahawks 21-13 en el Lumen Field.

news

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West

Following the 49ers Week 15 victory in Seattle, players, alumni, analysts and more took to social to celebrate the team's division title.

Advertising