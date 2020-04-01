On March 24, the San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Joe Walker to a one-year deal. Walker was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In four NFL seasons with the Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, Walker appeared in 42 games and registered 82 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest linebacker.
Super Bowl Champion
Walker was a part of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII championship team. He appeared in 12 games and three starts with Philadelphia in 2017.
California Kid
Walker grew up in Palos Verdes, Calif.. The two-time all-Bay League standout led the Sea Kings in tackles as a prep senior in addition to doubling as a fullback, rushing for a 44-yard touchdown against Peninsula High School.
Familiar Face
Walker was teammates with 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead during the 2013 and 2014 seasons at Oregon. Both Walker and Armstead played in the 2015 College Football National Championship Game. While at Oregon Walker was awarded the Pac-12 All-Conference HM and the Dudley Clarke Memorial Award, which recognizes the team's Most Improved Player.
Career-year
In 2019 with the Arizona Cardinals, Walker started 11 games and recorded a career-high 58 total tackles.
Defensive Scorer
Walker scored a 100-yard touchdown on a goal line fumble that aided a victory over Utah in 2014. Not only was the play a school record, but it even went on to make SportsCenter's Top 10. The following season, the linebacker scored another defensive touchdown, this time, a 52-yard fumble recover against Georgia State.