49ers Morning Report: Thank You Joe, George Kittle Shares Favorite Memories of Staley, Analysis of Each 49ers 2020 Draft Pick

#74Forever
On March 25, the 49ers and Joe Staley announced that after 13 seasons the six-time Pro Bowler was going to hang up his cleats. Before Staley moved into the next chapter of his life to focus on his daughters, he looked back to thank his family, teammates, coaches and the Faithful in a heartfelt letter. In his post-draft interview, John Lynch said that once social distancing orders are lifted, the organization would roll out a larger send-off. But worry not, Lynch implied that Staley would remain a part of the organization post-retirement.
George Kittle Shares Heartfelt Message for Joe Staley
George Kittle recorded a message to congratulate Joe Staley on his retirement. The tight end got emotional looking back at how Staley has impacted his career and shared a few of his favorite memories. Watch the full message below.
Breaking Down the 49ers Draft Picks
When the 2020 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday night, San Francisco added six new players to the roster. Despite having zero picks in Rounds 2-4, the 49ers came out of the weekend with five drafted rookies and an All-Pro offensive tackle following a trade with the Washington Redskins. Click here for analysis on each of the team's additions with explanations from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan on each player's fit in San Francisco.
Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.