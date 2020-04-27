49ers Morning Report: Thank You Joe, George Kittle Shares Favorite Memories of Staley, Analysis of Each 49ers 2020 Draft Pick

#74Forever

On March 25, the 49ers and Joe Staley announced that after 13 seasons the six-time Pro Bowler was going to hang up his cleats. Before Staley moved into the next chapter of his life to focus on his daughters, he looked back to thank his family, teammates, coaches and the Faithful in a heartfelt letter. In his post-draft interview, John Lynch said that once social distancing orders are lifted, the organization would roll out a larger send-off. But worry not, Lynch implied that Staley would remain a part of the organization post-retirement.