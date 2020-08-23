49ers Depth Gets Tested, Defense Shows its Prowess; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 23

Aug 23, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Keiana Martin

It was a nondescript session on Sunday as the 49ers held their eighth practice of training camp. Their injury luck was also tested as multiple players suffered undisclosed ailments. However, San Francisco's defense powered through and highlighted the session. Here are some takeaways from Sunday's practice.

Practice Recap

The majority of practice centered around the 49ers "move-the-ball" period. Here are some takeaways from the drill:

- ﻿Solomon Thomas may have had his best session of the week. The defensive lineman notched multiple quarterback pressures and a run stop during the drill. He also beat his man on several 1-on-1 reps.

"It's been our intent to try to keep him inside as much as possible, but he's such a talented football player that sometimes it's, 'well shoot, we've got to get him on the field,'" defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "We're doing everything we can to make sure that Solly stays inside at all costs. If you look at his tape from a year ago when he's inside and soley inside, he's a very, very effective football player. (He) made a lot of plays for us last year inside, and so our intent is try to keep him in there because you're right that's, where he excels the most."

- Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk on a leaping grab over the middle for a 10-yard pick up.

- Aiyuk did not participate in the second half of the session. Following a deep route, the rookie grabbed the back of his left leg and walked to the sidelines. Updates on the extent of his injury to come.

- The quarterback also connected with Trent Taylor on a crossing route with cornerback Jamar Taylor in tight coverage.

- Rookie tight end Charlie Woerner caught three passes from Garoppolo during the drill. Woerner saw an increase of reps with Ross Dwelley still out with a foot issue.

- Garoppolo threaded the needle on a pass to George Kittle with Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander in coverage.

- Tartt tipped a pass from Garoppolo intended for Kendrick Bourne﻿, forcing an incompletion.

- Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. had carries for sizeable gains.

- Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted a pass intended for J.J. Nelson for what appeared to be a pick-six.

- Alexander notched a run stop behind the line of scrimmage on a handoff from Garoppolo to Wilson Jr..

- Practice ended with an outstretched PBU by Alexander on a pass from Garoppolo to Bourne. Prior to the pass, Thomas notched a pressure against the quarterback.

Odds and Ends

- ﻿Ross Reynolds﻿ went down in the final 15 minutes of practice in what appeared to be an ankle injury. The guard got rolled up on a run blocking play. The entire offensive line joined Reynolds midfield as he was carted off the field. No update just yet on the extent of his injury.

- ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ was on hand but did not practice.

- ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ also did not practice. It likely was a veteran off day for the cornerback.

- ﻿Dee Ford﻿ did not take part in full-team work. The edge rusher took part in 1-on-1 reps but appeared to have discomfort midway through the drill.

- Taylor, Aiyuk, Nelson, ﻿Dante Pettis﻿ and ﻿Tavon Austin﻿ all saw reps at punt returner.

- The team will receive a day off on Monday before entering their third block of practices on Tuesday.

Advertising