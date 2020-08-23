49ers Depth Gets Tested, Defense Shows its Prowess; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 23

Practice Recap

The majority of practice centered around the 49ers "move-the-ball" period. Here are some takeaways from the drill:

- ﻿Solomon Thomas may have had his best session of the week. The defensive lineman notched multiple quarterback pressures and a run stop during the drill. He also beat his man on several 1-on-1 reps.

"It's been our intent to try to keep him inside as much as possible, but he's such a talented football player that sometimes it's, 'well shoot, we've got to get him on the field,'" defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "We're doing everything we can to make sure that Solly stays inside at all costs. If you look at his tape from a year ago when he's inside and soley inside, he's a very, very effective football player. (He) made a lot of plays for us last year inside, and so our intent is try to keep him in there because you're right that's, where he excels the most."

- Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk on a leaping grab over the middle for a 10-yard pick up.

- Aiyuk did not participate in the second half of the session. Following a deep route, the rookie grabbed the back of his left leg and walked to the sidelines. Updates on the extent of his injury to come.

- The quarterback also connected with Trent Taylor on a crossing route with cornerback Jamar Taylor in tight coverage.

- Rookie tight end Charlie Woerner caught three passes from Garoppolo during the drill. Woerner saw an increase of reps with Ross Dwelley still out with a foot issue.

- Garoppolo threaded the needle on a pass to George Kittle with Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander in coverage.

- Tartt tipped a pass from Garoppolo intended for Kendrick Bourne﻿, forcing an incompletion.

- Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. had carries for sizeable gains.

- Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles intercepted a pass intended for J.J. Nelson for what appeared to be a pick-six.

- Alexander notched a run stop behind the line of scrimmage on a handoff from Garoppolo to Wilson Jr..