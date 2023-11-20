What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following Week 11

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-14 at Levi's® Stadium in Week 11. Here's what both teams had to say following the contest:
Niners Liners
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on QB Brock Purdy's performance in Week 11:
"I thought he played real well. There were very few that he missed, he protected the ball extremely well, when there wasn't anything there we didn't have any intentional groundings and he did a good job moving the chains, especially at the end there with that keeper. I thought he had a hell of a game."
Shanahan on the team's performance in the fourth quarter:
"I thought our defense was awesome. They kept giving us the ball back, I wish we would have finished it once… But so pumped with the defense."
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his perfect passer rating versus the Buccaneers:
"What an honor, yeah at the same time, there's some plays and stuff that I wish I had back. So I'm not completely content with just that, but I thought it was a great game. The guys around me, the coaching, the play calling all of it, so that's a testament to the team, really."
49ers linebacker Fred Warner on rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown stepping in for Talanoa Hufanga:
"To talk about the way Ji'Ayir played today and being ready for his moment, I can't say enough about it. You know, that's huge, even though we were up in the game. To be down there in the red zone and to make the plays that he made to help us get out of there, it speaks to the way that he's worked to be ready for his opportunity... I knew he would be ready."
49ers tight end George Kittle on WR Brandon Aiyuk's performance in Week 11:
"The last two and a half years Brandon's only gotten better every single day. You see what he does at practice every day, training camp, OTA's, he shows up and he's ready to roll. I'm very happy for him. I always talk about my favorite thing is just seeing guys take advantage of their opportunity. It's awesome for Aiyuk to get the longest touchdown in the NFL this year, a nice 76-yarder, Brock's arm looks great, but I'm just happy for him. He's a fantastic football player, he runs routes the right way, he has the right mindset every single day, so I'm very happy for him and very happy for the 49ers."
Buccaneers Quotes
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on his takeaways from #TBvsSF:
"We fought. We had our chances in the red zone. We got down there three times and just couldn't punch it in. We fought like heck to get back in the game, gave up some plays in the third quarter, got back in it in the fourth… We had some chances, we just couldn't punch it in."
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on the team's Week 11 loss at Levi's® Stadium:
"It's a loss, first and foremost. The thing I look at is – I've consistently said that in some of these games, later in the game, we've continued to fight, and that's never changed. We have a team that's still willing to fight from this point forward. It's still about playing our best game, putting it all together, especially when you're playing competition like that. If you don't do that, if you give them more opportunities, they're going to take advantage. That's just the way this league works."
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.