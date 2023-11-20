What the 49ers and Buccaneers Had to Say Following Week 11

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on his perfect passer rating versus the Buccaneers:

"What an honor, yeah at the same time, there's some plays and stuff that I wish I had back. So I'm not completely content with just that, but I thought it was a great game. The guys around me, the coaching, the play calling all of it, so that's a testament to the team, really."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown stepping in for Talanoa Hufanga:

"To talk about the way Ji'Ayir played today and being ready for his moment, I can't say enough about it. You know, that's huge, even though we were up in the game. To be down there in the red zone and to make the plays that he made to help us get out of there, it speaks to the way that he's worked to be ready for his opportunity... I knew he would be ready."

49ers tight end George Kittle on WR Brandon Aiyuk's performance in Week 11: