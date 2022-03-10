Presented by

49ers Announce Series of Extensions, Reserve/Future Contract

Mar 10, 2022 at 01:56 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that the team has signed DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿, RB ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿, DL ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ and OL ﻿Colton McKivitz﻿ to one-year extensions and signed QB ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ to a Reserve/Future contract.

Givens (6-1, 285) appeared in 13 games and registered 17 tackles and one forced fumble, Hasty (5-8, 205) appeared in 11 games and registered 16 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown to go along with 23 receptions for 157 yards, Hurst (6-2, 291) appeared in two games and registered two tackles and McKivitz (6-6, 301) made one start along the offensive line.

Sudfeld (6-6, 227) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the sixth-round (187th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. After being inactive for all 16 games of his rookie season, Washington waived Sudfeld on September 2, 2017, and he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad the following day. Sudfeld spent four seasons with Philadelphia (2017-20), where he appeared in four games and completed 25 of 37 passing attempts for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Sudfeld signed with the 49ers as a free agent on April 7, 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the team's practice squad and was a gameday activation four times throughout the year.

A 28-year-old native of Modesto, CA, Sudfeld attended Indiana University, where he appeared in 37 games (26 starts) and finished his career as the school's all-time leader in passing touchdowns (61), passing yards (7,879), 350-yard games (six), 300-yard games (11), four-touchdown games (five) and three-touchdown games (10). He also ranked second in school history in completion percentage (60.3) and completions (593) while ranking fourth in attempts (983).

Advertising