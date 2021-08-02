What was your role in the pre-draft process of evaluating Trey and now that you've you have him in the building and you've had him in the building for a while, how does what you saw and what you learned about him pre-draft kind of match up to the player, the person you see on a daily basis now?

"Well, right now we're dealing with multiple Treys. Trey Lance? As far as the pre-draft process, it's been the same for many years, where Kyle, he's collaborative in everything he does because he wants to do the best thing. First, foremost, that's the only thing. So, you go and study as much as you can. Have your opinions and more often than not, we're in complete synergy, because the collection of his coaches, he has extensive relationships with. So, in terms of that, there's not many egos. In our building, there is a chain of command. And within that chain of command, it's understood that everyone is here to support each other because collectively we're all judged at the end of seasons, games, quarters, whatever it is, on our final products. Having Trey in house, it's been exciting because he is who we thought he was in terms of the diligent worker. The guy is very smart and he wants to do well, but he takes coaching. That's something that's undervalued in this day and age, I think, that people don't really give its true gravity. 'Hey, a guy is willing to hear constructive criticism and take that and move forward,' instead of getting their feelings hurt because we're not in the business of feelings. We're in the business of end results. So, I think all of our players and the culture that is kind of instilled here, they kind of understand that we are here to coach you for the better betterment of all of our existences."

We saw a little bit of WR Mohamed Sanu and he looked really, really good. And I don't know if that was just that one day, but Kyle praised him as well. Things kind of went awry for him the last couple of years with injuries. Do you sense that he's a lot healthier now and do you see him looking a lot better than he had recently?

"That's a great observation. Mohamed Sanu is a player that we have history with, not just last year briefly, but in Atlanta for 2016. And, I think Mohamed Sanu serves as a good vision for a lot of the young guys because this dude came back in great shape and with something to prove. You can tell that he doesn't expect anything that to be given to him, and he's trying to earn his spot on this team. So it was very exciting to see him perform. He was doing very well. And, if he comes back to training camp in that same shape, he's going to be a guy that is going to be tough to beat out for that final 53 roster."

I assume you're now out earning some of your Yale classmates. But when you were early on in your coaching career, like kind of a scrub with the Texans or hanging with the Sacramento Mountain Lions, did you get people like, 'Dude, what are you doing with your Yale degree,'?