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Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

Dec 15, 2017 at 08:15 AM
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San Francisco 49ers Staff 

49ers vs. Titans All-time

San Francisco and Tennessee have faced off four times. Here are some of the best shots from the games.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Jeff Garcia runs from linebacker Barron Wortham during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Jeff Garcia runs from linebacker Barron Wortham during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Andy Lee punts past Anthony Dorsett during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Andy Lee punts past Anthony Dorsett during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Brenston Buckner tackles running back Eddie George during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Brenston Buckner tackles running back Eddie George during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Jeff Garcia scores during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Jeff Garcia scores during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Greg Clark is tackled by linebacker Terry Killens during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Greg Clark is tackled by linebacker Terry Killens during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Reggie Givens tackles wideout Yancy Thigpen during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Reggie Givens tackles wideout Yancy Thigpen during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Bryant Young brings down running back Eddie George during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Bryant Young brings down running back Eddie George during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Oct. 3, 1999 -- Lee Woodall rushes quarterback Neil O'Donnell during the 49ers 24-22 win.
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Oct. 3, 1999 -- Lee Woodall rushes quarterback Neil O'Donnell during the 49ers 24-22 win.

Nov. 27, 2005 -- Shawntae Spencer runs back an interception during the 49ers 33-22 loss.
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Nov. 27, 2005 -- Shawntae Spencer runs back an interception during the 49ers 33-22 loss.

Nov. 27, 2005 -- Ken Dorsey throws during the 49ers 33-22 loss.
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Nov. 27, 2005 -- Ken Dorsey throws during the 49ers 33-22 loss.

Nov. 27, 2005 -- Julian Peterson tackles running back Chris Brown the 49ers 33-22 loss.
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Nov. 27, 2005 -- Julian Peterson tackles running back Chris Brown the 49ers 33-22 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Alex Smith throws during the 49ers' 34-27 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Alex Smith throws during the 49ers' 34-27 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Michael Crabtree runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Michael Crabtree runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- The defense rallies during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- The defense rallies during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Delanie Walker runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Delanie Walker runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Frank Gore runs during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Willis during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Willis during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Justin Smith rushes during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Justin Smith rushes during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Nov. 8, 2009 -- Smith during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.
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Nov. 8, 2009 -- Smith during the 49ers' 37-28 loss.

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Alex Boone and Frank Gore
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Alex Boone and Frank Gore

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Ahmad Brooks
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Ahmad Brooks

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Tramaine Brock
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Tramaine Brock

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Patrick Willis
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Patrick Willis

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Colin Kaepernick
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Colin Kaepernick

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Justin Smith
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Justin Smith

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Vernon Davis
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Vernon Davis

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Joe Staley
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Joe Staley

Oct. 20, 2013 -- Anquan Boldin
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Oct. 20, 2013 -- Anquan Boldin

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In Week 15, the San Francisco 49ers return home for the first of back-to-back matchups against AFC South opponents starting with the Tennessee Titans. The game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium.
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Here are all the ways you can watch the action.

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Be There

A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Watch on TV

Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
Color Analyst: James Lofton

The game will be broadcasted on CBS in Northern California, parts of Oregon, Tennessee, parts of Mississippi and Alabama (shown in blue on the map below).
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  • Watch Online

*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.

49ers Radio Affiliate Network

Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.

Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.

Videos to Watch before the Game:

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