Where to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco and Tennessee have faced off four times. Here are some of the best shots from the games.
In Week 15, the San Francisco 49ers return home for the first of back-to-back matchups against AFC South opponents starting with the Tennessee Titans. The game takes place on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Levi's® Stadium.
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Here are all the ways you can watch the action.
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Be There
A limited number of tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.
Watch on TV
Network: CBS
Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon
Color Analyst: James Lofton
The game will be broadcasted on CBS in Northern California, parts of Oregon, Tennessee, parts of Mississippi and Alabama (shown in blue on the map below).
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- Watch Online
*49ers fans in the U.S. can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch every 49ers regular season game on demand.
49ers Radio Affiliate Network
Live play-by-play, stats and updates are all available on the 49ers official mobile app.
Follow the 49ers on Twitter for all-access coverage leading up to, during and after the game.
Videos to Watch before the Game: