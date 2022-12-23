What the 49ers and Commanders are Saying Ahead of the Week 16 Matchup

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Washington's run game:

"They've done a really good job of running the football, controlling the game. They're first in time of possession. They do a good job of just trying to stay on schedule that way, of protecting the football, running the football really well with two really good backs, a good offensive line, so it'll be a really good matchup for us and when it comes to the run game, probably the best run game we've seen since Atlanta, so it'll be a really good matchup for us."

Ryans on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke:

"Heinicke has done a really good job of just managing the game for them. I think here in this last game, you've seen him take a few more shots down field, so I would anticipate them trying that on us. Taking some more shots down field. They have a really good receiving core, I have a lot of respect for it. Those guys can go up and make plays on the ball, so we have our hands full, not only with the run game, but also with the receiving core. They're a really talented group of guys, so Heinicke can definitely push it down field and get the ball to those guys."

Ryans on the defense's mindset heading into Week 16:

"We didn't play our best in Seattle. There's a lot of things that we can do much better. If we want to go where we want to go, we have to play better on defense and guys understand that wasn't our best game, and if we want to be a great team and move on, we have to play better defense and guys got that message and they understand what we need to do. There's no take a breath, take a breather. There's none of that. There's no time to relax. It's actually a time to pick it up for everybody, for us."

Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster on the Commanders defensive line: