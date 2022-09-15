Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers will play their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 18. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
FOX | 1:05 pm PT
Broadcasters: Adam Amin (Play-by-Play), Mark Schlereth (Color Analyst) and Kristina Pink (Sideline Reporter)
See where the Seahawks vs. 49ers matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com:
En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México
NFL+: Watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.
Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp/. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/esp/ y por Radio Fórmula con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.
FOLLOW ALONG
San Francisco 49ers Live Blog
Live Blog: Fans can follow the game via the 49ers live blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers Digital Media Coordinator Briana McDonald.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 47
Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 30-17
49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead series 13-9
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Seattle Seahawks
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Captains: Tyler Lockett, Quandre Diggs, Al Woods, Nick Bellore