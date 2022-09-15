Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 2

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.