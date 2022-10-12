Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Week 6)

Oct 12, 2022 at 03:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will stay on the East Coast to take on the Atlanta Falcons for a Week 6 matchup set to kick off at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, October 16. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 10:00 am PT
Broadcasters: Adam Amin (Play-by-Play), Mark Schlereth (Color Analyst) and Kristina Pink (Sideline Reporter)

See where the 49ers vs. Falcons matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com:

En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México.

NFL+: Watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Mayra Gomez will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp/. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Fans can follow the game via the 49ers Live Blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers digital media coordinator Briana McDonald.

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 81

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 48-32-1

49ers Away Record vs. Falcons: Falcons lead the series 20-19-1

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains: Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead

Atlanta Falcons

Head Coach: Arthur Smith

Captains: Marcus Mariota, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, A.J Terrell, Younghoe Koo

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

