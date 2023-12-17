Greenlaw, Ward and Banks Active vs. Cardinals; Inactives for #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with their largest injury list of the season thus far with five players ruled out since Friday, including defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee). However, the team will get a boost from several players who are suiting up after entering the weekend as questionable for missing one-or-more practices during the week.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle/hip) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (hip) were cleared to play in Sunday's contest. Guard Spencer Burford (knee) who was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice will miss his third game of the season. The 49ers will look to Jon Feliciano, who has served as the team's swing offensive lineman, to fill in for Burford on the right side of the line.

Here's a look at the 49ers Week 15 inactives: