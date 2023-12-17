Presented by

Greenlaw, Ward and Banks Active vs. Cardinals; Inactives for #SFvsAZ

Dec 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with their largest injury list of the season thus far with five players ruled out since Friday, including defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and Javon Hargrave (hamstring), tight end Ross Dwelley (ankle), linebacker Oren Burks (knee) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee). However, the team will get a boost from several players who are suiting up after entering the weekend as questionable for missing one-or-more practices during the week.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle/hip) and offensive lineman Aaron Banks (hip) were cleared to play in Sunday's contest. Guard Spencer Burford (knee) who was a limited participant in Thursday and Friday's practice will miss his third game of the season. The 49ers will look to Jon Feliciano, who has served as the team's swing offensive lineman, to fill in for Burford on the right side of the line.

Here's a look at the 49ers Week 15 inactives:

49ers

Related Content

news

Elijah Mitchell and Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SEAvsSF

Running back Elijah Mitchell and offensive lineman Spencer Burford will be inactive for the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Armstead Active, McCloud III OUT vs. Eagles; Inactives for #SFvsPHI

Veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead is active for the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Spencer Burford OUT vs. Seahawks; Inactives for #SFvsSEA

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks is set to return to action after missing the last two games due to a toe injury.
news

Aaron Banks OUT vs. Buccaneers; Inactives for #TBvsSF

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks will miss his second-straight game as the 49ers host the Buccaneers in Week 11.
news

Trent Williams Active vs. Jaguars; Inactives for #SFvsJAX

Left tackle Trent Williams and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave are active for the 49ers Week 10 matchup versus the Jaguars.
news

Brock Purdy Active vs. Bengals; Trent Williams OUT for #CINvsSF

Quarterback Brock Purdy is active for the 49ers Week 8 matchup vs. the Bengals while tackle Trent Williams will sit out for second-straight game.
news

Williams OUT vs. Vikings; Greenlaw and McCaffrey Active for #SFvsMIN

LB Dre Greenlaw and RB Christian McCaffrey are active for the 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Vikings.
news

Deebo Samuel Ruled Out With a Shoulder Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of the team's Week 6 vs. the Browns early in the third quarter due to a shoulder injury.
news

Dre Greenlaw OUT vs. Browns; Elijah Mitchell Active for #SFvsCLE

The 49ers will be without LB Dre Greenlaw versus the Cleveland Browns, and RB Elijah Mitchell will be back in action for the first time since Week 3.
news

Jauan Jennings Makes His Return vs. Cowboys; Inactives for #DALvsSF

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is set to make his return on "Sunday Night Football" versus the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Jennings and Mitchell OUT vs. Cardinals; Samuel Active for #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers will be without WR Jauan Jennings and RB Elijah Mitchell in the Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals.
Advertising