Two 49ers Downgraded to OUT vs. Bears; Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that LB ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ (concussion) and DL ﻿Dee Ford﻿ (concussion) have been downgraded to out against the Chicago Bears. The team also announced the following roster moves:

The following player had their roster exemption lifted and counts against the active roster:

DL ﻿Jordan Willis﻿

The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List:

DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿

S ﻿Kai Nacua﻿

The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

DT ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿