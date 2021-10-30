Two 49ers Downgraded to OUT vs. Bears; Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) and DL Dee Ford (concussion) have been downgraded to out against the Chicago Bears. The team also announced the following roster moves:
The following player had their roster exemption lifted and counts against the active roster:
DL Jordan Willis
The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List:
DL Kevin Givens
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
TE Jordan Matthews
S Kai Nacua
The following players have been placed on the Injured Reserve List:
DT Javon Kinlaw