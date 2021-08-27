You're on the sidelines and you hear the national anthem and you see the fireworks. I've watched these moments on TV. Now it's my turn. I was so ready to get out there.

It took my first hit to shake off any jitters. That hit actually came kind of early to be honest. On the second play of the game, I took a hand-off from Jimmy Garoppolo and tried to find a hole between Daniel Brunskill and Laken Tomlinson﻿. It only went for about a yard. But that's all it took for me. It was game time. After that play, I was so ready, man.

Every time I came off the field, Coach Bobby Turner was right there to coach me up. After every series he was there to talk me through the play and give me pointers. Raheem Mostert﻿, too. He would ask me what I saw during each play and tell me things to focus on to get better.

I definitely needed that after my fumble. Man, that killed me. Thankfully, Colton McKivitz recovered it, but that's not me and that's not how I play this game. And I'm working so that a situation like that doesn't happen again.