San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his third blog entry, Sermon recaps his first preseason game, finding his footing in joint practices and details how teammate Raheem Mostert and running backs coach Bobby Turner have continued to be a resource in his development in Year 1.
--
I remember just trying to be detailed when I was looking at the film. I wanted to be prepared. I wanted to be on top of knowing what to expect.
Once I got the game plan it was all about getting ready. I was kind of excited. I was ready.
My first preseason game was more than just getting my feet wet. I wanted to continue to prove that I belong here. They say it may not count, but it matters. I don't believe that. It definitely counts for me.
Shockingly, I wasn't nervous. I thought I would be for my first NFL "game." I remember sitting in my locker listening to Gunna's Paid. I can always count on music getting me in the right mindset.
Things may have actually hit me when we started walking to the field. Heading through the tunnel, it hit me like a ton of bricks. Like, "wow, this is really my first game." I can remember the fans, the energy, the stadium. Everything.