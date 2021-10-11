Grading Trey Lance and Other 49ers Of Note in Week 5 vs. Cardinals

There was plenty to take away from the 49ers Week 5 matchup against the undefeated Cardinals, including San Francisco defense's ability to hold Arizona's top-ranked offense to season-low numbers, and offensively, No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance﻿'s progression in his first full start at quarterback.

Overall, the divisional contest gave fans plenty to take away from the outing and what areas the 49ers can improve on heading into their Week 6 Bye.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers of note coming off Sunday's loss. Here are a few top performers from Week 5, including a look at Lance's first start:

OFFENSE

Trent Williams – 77.1 overall grade

Williams earned the 49ers best grade on offense coming off of Sunday's loss, including an 86.9 run blocking grade. Williams, in part, helped Lance and the 49ers ground game amass 152 net rushing yards on the day, their largest output so far this season. Through five games, Williams still leads all NFL offensive linemen with an overall grade of 93.4 on the season.

Laken Tomlinson – 72.8 overall grade

Williams' linemate was just as stout in the passing game. Tomlinson earned an 88.2 pass blocking grade against Arizona's 11th-ranked passing defense and did not allow a single quarterback pressure on the day.

Trey Lance – 66.3 overall grade

Highlighting Lance's outing, the rookie posted 192 yards and an interception on 15-of-29 completions in his first NFL start. He also added 89 yards on the ground. Lance earned PFF's second-highest grade among first round quarterbacks in their first starts, trailing New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones.