What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 5

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Assesses Trey Lance's Week 5 Performance

Man, he's fast. He can get out of the pocket. He was running the ball, he did his thing. We knew that he was going to try and get out of the pocket and he did a great job of getting that out of pocket and forcing first downs and getting their offense to get on the field some more because if not, it would probably look a lot more different than what it looked like. But Trey's a great young guy, of course, a rookie - a guy who just now is getting to know their offense. It's a pretty hard offense to learn, so he did a great job and ran the ball. And yeah, appreciate that overthrow, I appreciate that.