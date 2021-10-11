What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 5

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance's Performance
I thought he did some really good things. Definitely wasn't perfect, which no one ever has been. That first pick I thought just sailed on him, he was going to the right spot, but it just got away from him on that first drive. Overall, I think we could have done a little bit better around him. I thought he did good enough to win.
Shanahan on the Team's Multiple Offensive Holding Penalties
I think what's always tough for the guys when they're expecting a guy in the pocket and he breaks out of the pocket, sometimes it's hard to let go of the guys right away because you don't know where he is. I didn't see any of them exactly with the holdings, but it seemed like that happened to Trent Williams on one of them against (Cardinals LB Chandler Jones). But there was a couple on some running plays, too. We had way too many. It's tough to win when you have all those.
Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo's Timeline to Return
The fact that he had a chance this week gives me a lot of hope coming back. I think anytime you're dealing with calves and things like that you never know exactly how they're going to react. I think that was similar with Kittle. I thought he was going to be alright a couple of weeks ago, and now we're going on IR. So, I don't want to speak too soon, but hopefully.
Shanahan on the Defense's Performance vs. the Cardinals
Going against that offense, those players, that quarterback (Cardinals QB Kyler Murray), holding them to 17 points, I was very proud of those guys. Especially, again, with that turnover there at the end. That was one of the more disappointing parts of the game when they got that and what we did on the next four plays.
49ers Quarterback Trey Lance on How He Felt about His First NFL Start
Defense kept us in it for sure. That offense is very explosive and makes a lot of big plays. Our defense gave us a shot, so we have to capitalize and do better. I have to make more plays. I'm obviously disappointed. I really wanted to win that game, but we have to keep our heads up and learn from it. I want to learn as much as I can and get as better as I can from it. I'm excited for next week.
Lance on His Fourth Down Goal Line Stop
I feel fine. Elijah Mitchell, I don't think out leveraged him right away, so I knew it was going to be a one-on-one situation at the goal line. At the time I thought I was in, but obviously that's a bang-bang play. There was no better camera angle that I could see, so that's unfortunate. I have to get into the end zone for my team, that's for sure. That's a big one, a missed opportunity.
Lance on What He is Going to Take Away from Week 5
I'm going to go back and watch the tape and learn as much as I can from it, for sure. I am super proud of these guys, defensively, offensively, how we competed, how hard these guys battled through. Some tough penalties, things like that, but we're going to learn a lot from it, and we're going to be better for it.
49ers Left Tackle Trent Williams on Lance's Presence in the Huddle
He was poised. He was poised and he was confident. You know, I feel like Trey gave us a chance to win.
49ers Linebacker Fred Warner on Defending Kyler Murray
He's an outstanding player. He does a lot of of great things for that offense to sustain plays and make big plays. I thought we did a good job for most of the game, trying to contain him and plaster and coverage. He made that big one at the end. We've got to force them to try and get three, we've got to be better in the red zone not giving up points.
Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury's on the Team's Week 5 Win
We knew it would be a dog fight. Every time we played that team since I've been here, when we were trying to build it that first year, we still played them tough when they were really rolling, and it's been that way every time. So, we knew coming in, we'd get their best shot, and they played their tails off. Fortunately, we got those fourth down stops and found a way to win.
Kingsbury on What the 49ers Did to Slow Down the Cardinals Offense
Played good. They're a good defense. That front is tremendous. They play hard. We knew, like I said, it'd be a dog fight. It wasn't going to be just airing it out with them. I think more than anything, the sacks on first and second down is an area that we hadn't been getting ourselves into. When you're in 2nd-and-20, or 3rd-and-19 against those guys, good luck.
Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray on Matching Up against the 49ers
Everyone knows they've got a great coach, probably the best defensive line in the game, they've got guys over there. This is the NFL, especially in our division, regardless of having a rookie quarterback, they're still a great team. I think you saw that today, especially in a divisional game. Sometimes they're going to be ugly, they're going to be hard fought games, everybody's fighting for a playoff spot, so you're going to get their best shot every time. When you have elite athletes like they do on top of fighting for a seat, you're going to get a tough one.
Murray on the 49ers Defense Copying His Touchdown Celebration
I didn't really see it, but they earned it. If you get the ball back, go do whatever you want to do.
Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Assesses Trey Lance's Week 5 Performance
Man, he's fast. He can get out of the pocket. He was running the ball, he did his thing. We knew that he was going to try and get out of the pocket and he did a great job of getting that out of pocket and forcing first downs and getting their offense to get on the field some more because if not, it would probably look a lot more different than what it looked like. But Trey's a great young guy, of course, a rookie - a guy who just now is getting to know their offense. It's a pretty hard offense to learn, so he did a great job and ran the ball. And yeah, appreciate that overthrow, I appreciate that.