Trent Williams Active vs. Jaguars; Inactives for #SFvsJAX

As expected, the status of San Francisco 49ers veteran Trent Williams (ankle) was a game-time decision, and for the first time since Week 6, the red and gold will be rejoined by their starting left tackle. Williams was a limited participant in the team's Thursday and Friday workouts, making his return to the field for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury versus the Cleveland Browns.

The 49ers defensive line also caught a break with Javon Hargrave (knee) avoiding the inactives list for Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The D-lineman injured his knee on Thursday and was a limited participant in San Francisco's final practice of the week. Fellow defensive lineman Drake Jackson (knee) was placed on the Injured Reserve list on Saturday after initially being ruled out against the Jaguars. Offensive lineman Aaron Banks will miss his first game of the season as he works through a turf toe injury.