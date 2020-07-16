Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

Warner Named to Top 10 Linebackers in NFL

Surveying over 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players, ESPN released another position ranking with a 49ers player falling in the Top 10. In the latest ranking, Fred Warner landed as the No. 10 linebacker in the league going into the 2020 NFL season. The linebacker recorded a team-leading 118 tackles, nine passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he also has the fourth-most pass breakups among linebackers over the last two seasons behind Eric Kendricks (Minnesota Vikings), Cory Littleton (Las Vegas Raiders) and Luke Kuechly (Retired).