Morning Report: Camp Battle for TE2, Fred Warner Named to Top 10 NFL Linebackers List, 49ers and Warriors Partner with Second Harvest Food Bank

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 16.

2020 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the third installment, take a look at the position battle for backup tight end.

Tight Ends on the Current Roster:

Warner Named to Top 10 Linebackers in NFL

Surveying over 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players, ESPN released another position ranking with a 49ers player falling in the Top 10. In the latest ranking, Fred Warner landed as the No. 10 linebacker in the league going into the 2020 NFL season. The linebacker recorded a team-leading 118 tackles, nine passes defensed, 3.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he also has the fourth-most pass breakups among linebackers over the last two seasons behind Eric Kendricks (Minnesota Vikings), Cory Littleton (Las Vegas Raiders) and Luke Kuechly (Retired).

Warner and fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander were seen on social media working out together to prepare for the team's upcoming training camp. Check out the video below.

#BayAreaUnite

The 49ers and Warriors partnered together to deliver 10,000 bags of food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley. Founded in 1974, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is one of the largest food banks in the nation, providing food to more than a quarter of a million people in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties every month.

