Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected DL Drake Jackson with the 61st-overall pick, RB Tyrion Davis-Price with the 93rd-overall pick and WR Danny Gray with the 105th-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.
The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|Texas-San Antonio
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Alabama
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|San Diego State
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|D'Marco Jackson
|LB
|Appalachian State
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|BYU
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|Iowa State
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Fayetteville State University
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Oklahoma State
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Cade York
|K
|LSU
|Max Mitchell
|OT
|Louisiana
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|Pierre Strong
|RB
|South Dakota State
|Micheal Clemons
|DE
|Texas A&M
|Tariq Castro-Fields
|CB
|Penn State
|Darian Kinnard
|IOL
|Kentucky
|Jamaree Salyer
|IOL
|Georgia
|DaRon Bland
|CB
|Fresno State
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|Iowa State
|Zach Tom
|IOL
|Wake Forest
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Toledo
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|Tennessee
|Amaré Barno
|DE
|Virginia Tech
|Christopher Allen
|DE
|Alabama
|David Anenih
|DE
|Houston
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|North Carolina
|Dane Belton
|S
|Iowa
|Haskell Garrett
|DT
|Ohio State
|Aaron Hansford
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|Pittsburg State (KS)
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Villanova
|Percy Butler
|S
|Louisiana
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|Jordan Stout
|P
|Penn State
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers