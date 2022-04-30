Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected DL Drake Jackson with the 61st-overall pick, RB Tyrion Davis-Price with the 93rd-overall pick and WR Danny Gray with the 105th-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.

The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

PlayerPositionSchool
Sam HowellQBNorth Carolina
Perrion WinfreyDTOklahoma
Isaiah SpillerRBTexas A&M
Zyon McCollumCBSam Houston State
Tariq WoolenCBTexas-San Antonio
Jalyn Armour-DavisCBAlabama
Zamir WhiteRBGeorgia
Daniel BellingerTESan Diego State
Coby BryantCBCincinnati
D'Marco JacksonLBAppalachian State
Daniel FaaleleOTMinnesota
Damarri MathisCBPittsburgh
Dameon PierceRBFlorida
Tyler AllgeierRBBYU
Khalil ShakirWRBoise State
Charlie KolarTEIowa State
Joshua WilliamsCBFayetteville State University
Malcolm RodriguezLBOklahoma State
Darrian BeaversLBCincinnati
Cade YorkKLSU
Max MitchellOTLouisiana
Abram SmithRBBaylor
Pierre StrongRBSouth Dakota State
Micheal ClemonsDETexas A&M
Tariq Castro-FieldsCBPenn State
Darian KinnardIOLKentucky
Jamaree SalyerIOLGeorgia
DaRon BlandCBFresno State
Isaiah LikelyTECoastal Carolina
Josh JobeCBAlabama
Eyioma UwazurikeDTIowa State
Zach TomIOLWake Forest
Brandon SmithLBPenn State
Calvin Austin IIIWRMemphis
Tycen AndersonSToledo
Cade OttonTEWashington
Matthew ButlerDTTennessee
Amaré BarnoDEVirginia Tech
Christopher AllenDEAlabama
David AnenihDEHouston
Ty ChandlerRBNorth Carolina
Dane BeltonSIowa
Haskell GarrettDTOhio State
Aaron HansfordLBTexas A&M
Dallis FlowersCBPittsburg State (KS)
Christian BenfordCBVillanova
Percy ButlerSLouisiana
Matt AraizaPSan Diego State
Jordan StoutPPenn State
Kyren WilliamsRBNotre Dame
Bo MeltonWRRutgers

